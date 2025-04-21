Andrew Novak leaps 28 World Ranking spots as Justin Thomas almost touches top-5 after RBC Heritage 2025

Andrew Novak fell short in the playoff against Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage 2025, which concluded at Harbour Town Golf Links on Sunday, April 20. After his runner-up finish at the tournament, Novak has jumped from 62nd to 34th in the OWGR rankings.

Novak's 34th standing in the OWGR is the highest he has achieved after he turned professional in 2017. He was chasing his first PGA Tour win at Harbour Town Golf Links and was tied for second entering the final round. He scored 3-under 68 in the final round with five birdies against two bogeys.

When asked how he was feeling in the post-tournament press conference, Andrew Novak replied (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm not as frustrated as I thought I would be. I feel like I did a lot of good things. I'm pretty proud of putting myself in that position when I really felt like I wasn't swinging it that great this week, the fact that I was able to scrap out almost a win with not really swinging my best. The irons were giving me issues at times."

"Justin (Thomas) just went out and won it. There's nothing you can really do about it," he added.

The 30-year-old won $2.16 million and 400 FedEx Cup points for his runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage 2025. He has also secured entries into the PGA Championship and U.S. Open and is in line for the remaining Signature Events because of his Aon Next 10 standings.

Justin Thomas, who won the tournament, has also jumped from 8th to 6th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). He also received 700 FedExCup points and jumped from 11th to second in the FedEx Cup standings. He has 1,669 points and is 764 points short of Rory McIlroy.

A look at Andrew Novak's performance in 2025

Andrew Novak has had a mixed 2025 season on the PGA Tour. He has competed in 13 tournaments and missed the cut in six of them. However, he also has registered three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up and five top-25 finishes.

Apart from his runner-up finish at the 2025 RBC Heritage, his other notable finishes include a third-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T3 finish at the Valero Texas Open. He is currently positioned 15th in the FedEx Cup standings with 980 points.

Let's take a look at Andrew Novak's performances in the 2025 season on the PGA Tour:

Sony Open in Hawaii : Missed Cut (138, -2)

: Missed Cut (138, -2) The American Express : Missed Cut (221, +5)

: Missed Cut (221, +5) Farmers Insurance Open : 3 (282, -6)

: 3 (282, -6) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T13 (276, -12)

: T13 (276, -12) WM Phoenix Open : Missed Cut (141, -1)

: Missed Cut (141, -1) The Genesis Invitational : T13 (284, -4)

: T13 (284, -4) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : Missed Cut (141, -1)

: Missed Cut (141, -1) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard : T34 (290, +2)

: T34 (290, +2) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (147, +3)

: Missed Cut (147, +3) Valspar Championship : T42 (284, E)

: T42 (284, E) Texas Children's Houston Open : Missed Cut (138, -2)

: Missed Cut (138, -2) Valero Texas Open : T3 (283, -5)

: T3 (283, -5) RBC Heritage: 2-y (267, -17)

