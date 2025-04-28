Andrew Novak WITB: Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion’s bag explored

Andrew Novak paired with Ben Griffin to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and he carried a range of golf equipment in his golf bag to win the event. He had a driver: Ping G440 LST, a 3-wood: Ping G440 Max with shaft Project X HZRDUS Black 80 TX, a 5-wood: Ping G440 Max, and irons: Srixon ZX7 Mk II and Srixon Z-Forged II.

Novak’s bag also had a wedge: Cleveland RTZ (50, 54, 60), a putter: Odyssey Ai-One Milled Seven T, and a ball: Srizon Z-Star Diamond.

Novak's playing partner Ben Griffin carried a driver: Ping G430 Max 10K, a 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35, irons: Mizuno JPX 923 and Mizuno Pro S3, wedges: Mizuno Pro T1 and TaylorMade MG4, a putter: Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Rat Prototype, grips: Golf Pride MCC and a golf ball Maxfli Tour X.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin won the tournament with 28 under. They shot 62 in the first round with nine birdies and an eagle, and 66 in the second round with seven birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, they fired 61 and 71 with eleven and four birdies, respectively.

Zurich Classic winners Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shared their playing experience at the tournament

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak joined the press conference at TPC Louisiana to share their Zurich Classic playing experience. They were asked how it felt to finally win the title of the PGA Tour team event after close calls.

In response, Griffin replied (via ASAP Sports):

“I think for both Andrew and I, it felt like it was only a matter of time out here. We both put ourselves in the mix a bunch, especially this season, but even going back to last season. Yeah, just a lot of hard work between both of us, and for me personally, it means the world to finally get it paid off or to finally get it done. I couldn't think of a better guy to get it done with, right here with Andrew.”

Novak continued talking about how he took lessons from his past performance and used all that this week. His words were:

“I played well last week down the stretch, which was good to look back on. That was a positive. There have been times down the stretch where I've had chances and haven't played particularly well. So I took some positives into this week.

You never really know when you're going to get your first one, but we put ourselves in position again. Luckily I had Ben there for me today, and he carried down the stretch. So exciting to get our first win together.”

Andrew Novak last played at the RBC Heritage, finishing at T2 with 17 under. He also played at the Valero Texas Open and the Texas Children's Houston Open to finish at T3 and miss the cut line, respectively.

