Andy Murray dropped a 4-word reaction to sharing the fairway with LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament conducted a Pro-Am event, where a professional golfer was paired with an amateur.

Murray, as an amateur, was paired with Eddie Pepperell for the week. Hatton, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year, was paired with his father, Jeff, on Thursday.

Both Murray and Hatton were in different teams, but Murray shared the greens with the English golfer on Thursday. Following that, he gave his 4-word reaction. He uploaded a story with the LIV golfer on Instagram and wrote:

“What an incredible experience.”

Andy Murray and Liv golfer Tyrrell Hatton ( via Instagram story)

Hatton was at T26 on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard after scoring 6 under. He shot 66 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Last week, Hatton helped his European squad to win the Ryder Cup.

LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton shared his experience at last week's Ryder Cup

Tyrrell Hatton joined the press conference at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and the LIV golfer was asked to reflect upon his last Sunday's playing experience at the Bethpage Black.

In response, the LIV golfer shared how the last six to seven holes were the most nervous ones for him on the golf course. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“I wouldn't say -- for me personally it was a half-hour window where it was -- the whole back nine, or most of the day was so intense. Certainly the last six, seven holes, the most nervous I've ever been on a golf course. You could just see the leaderboard it, and it's really hard to not look at the leaderboard. You're trying to focus on your match but you're also interested to see how the lads are getting on in front of you.”

“It started off pretty well but then the U.S. Team had all of a sudden all the momentum and put up an incredible fight. But that certainly made it more stressful for me, say, the last six, seven holes. You're focused on trying to win your point, but it's so hard to not get drawn into what else is happening on the golf course. It out of your control. With the match and everything, your mind is spinning a bit but that being said, I was happy…Although it was only a half-point in the end, that was enough for us to win the Ryder Cup, which was pretty special.”

Hatton won three out of four matches in the 2025 Ryder Cup. He won the Friday foursomes with Jon Rahm, the Saturday foursomes with Rahm, and the Saturday fourballs with Matt Fitzpatrick after scoring 4 & 3, 3 & 2, and 1 Up.

