Andy Murray hilariously responds to Carlos Alcaraz’s golf singles challenge

Andy Murray continued his banter with Carlos Alcaraz as he took a dig at the Spaniard's golf skills. He said it was not golf but tennis singles in which he could beat him.A couple of days ago, Sergio Garcia attended Carlos Alcaraz's US Open match, where the latter joked that he needed more strokes to make it an even playing field.Murray entered the conversation on X and said Alcaraz couldn’t beat him despite playing 12 shots.&quot;I gave him about 12 shots and smoked him so I’d imagine Sergio would need to give him 25,&quot; he wrote.Andy Murray @andy_murrayLINK@NUCLRGOLF I gave him about 12 shots and smoked him so I’d imagine Sergio would need to give him 25Alcaraz didn’t agree with the claim and argued otherwise.&quot;You only beat me because your partner was good! 😭 You brave enough to play me at singles? 👀,&quot; he replied.Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcarazLINK@andy_murray @NUCLRGOLF You only beat me because your partner was good! 😭 You brave enough to play me at singles? 👀The three-time Grand Slam champion didn’t stop there and fired back at Alcaraz in a hilarious exchange.&quot;The only singles format that you have a chance against me is in a different sport unfortunately #tennis,&quot; he wrote.Andy Murray @andy_murrayLINK@carlosalcaraz @NUCLRGOLF The only singles format that you have a chance against me is in a different sport unfortunately #tennisAndy Murray set to play in the DP World Tour eventAndy Murray and Jimmy Anderson at the BMW PGA Championship 2024 (Image Source: Getty)Andy Murray is set to make his debut at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month. One of the premier events on the European Tour, it will take place from October 2 to 5 across three iconic links courses at St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns in Fife, Scotland.The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 will be played both as an individual event and as a team competition, where the top professionals will pair up with amateur celebrities. The purse for this year’s championship is $5 million.The two-time Olympic gold medalist retired from tennis last season and has since participated in a couple of Pro-Ams on the DP World Tour. Since retirement, he has taken golf quite seriously and is often seen swinging his clubs.Alongside Andy Murray, several non-golf personalities will tee it up in Fife, including Dave Farrell, Kathryn Newton, Ronan Keating, Matthew Goode, Huey Lewis, Mike Rutherford, and Tom Chaplin.The 2025 edition will feature many prominent names from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf. Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Jhonattan Vegas, Li Haotong, and Tony Finau have all confirmed their participation. LIV stars Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, and Martin Kaymer have also signed up.