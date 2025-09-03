Andy Murray set to make the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship debut next month

British tennis star Andy Murray has confirmed his participation in the team event of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will make his debut at the premier DP World Tour event next month.
Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and is widely regarded as one of the greatest British tennis players. Following his retirement from tennis last year, he picked up golf and competed in a couple of amateur events. This year, he will once again be back in action as an amateur at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Speaking about his participation, Andy Murray said he was looking forward to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
"It’s very special to be able to play in a full blown professional event," he said in an official statement. "And for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional.
"In many ways the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon. They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.”
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played across the St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns. This year's event will take place from October 2 to 5, with the final round being played at the Old Course.
Top names competing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship feat. Andy Murray explored
While the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 is still a month away, several top names have committed themselves. Top European stars Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood have confirmed their participation. Other top names include Jhonattan Vegas, Li Haotong, and Tony Finau will also be in action at the DP World Tour event.
In addition, LIV Golf notables such as Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, and Martin Kaymer will also be in the field. For the uninitiated, Hatton is the defending champion here as well as a three-time winner.
Besides Andy Murray, several other popular names will compete at the Old Course, such as Dave Farrell, Huey Lewis, Kathryn Newton, Ronan Keating, Matthew Goode, Mike Rutherford, and Tom Chaplin.
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 will have a purse of $5 million. The event includes an individual portion as well as the team championship, where pros will team up with amateurs.