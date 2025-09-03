Andy Murray set to make the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship debut next month

British tennis star Andy Murray has confirmed his participation in the team event of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will make his debut at the premier DP World Tour event next month.

Ad

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and is widely regarded as one of the greatest British tennis players. Following his retirement from tennis last year, he picked up golf and competed in a couple of amateur events. This year, he will once again be back in action as an amateur at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Speaking about his participation, Andy Murray said he was looking forward to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Ad

Trending

"It’s very special to be able to play in a full blown professional event," he said in an official statement. "And for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional.

"In many ways the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon. They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.”

Ad

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played across the St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns. This year's event will take place from October 2 to 5, with the final round being played at the Old Course.

Top names competing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship feat. Andy Murray explored

While the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 is still a month away, several top names have committed themselves. Top European stars Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood have confirmed their participation. Other top names include Jhonattan Vegas, Li Haotong, and Tony Finau will also be in action at the DP World Tour event.

Ad

In addition, LIV Golf notables such as Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, and Martin Kaymer will also be in the field. For the uninitiated, Hatton is the defending champion here as well as a three-time winner.

Besides Andy Murray, several other popular names will compete at the Old Course, such as Dave Farrell, Huey Lewis, Kathryn Newton, Ronan Keating, Matthew Goode, Mike Rutherford, and Tom Chaplin.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 will have a purse of $5 million. The event includes an individual portion as well as the team championship, where pros will team up with amateurs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More