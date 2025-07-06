Andy Murray trolls $40M tennis superstar over 1–1 golf head-to-head claim

Andy Murray trolled back Carlos Alcaraz on their golf head-to-head after the latter revealed they were one-all. The former World No. 1 subtly suggested that he had taken an edge in their golf rivalry after their third face-off.

Andy Murray is a three-time major champion and former World No. 1 in men's tennis. Carlos Alcaraz is a four-time major champ and is currently competing at Wimbledon. However, both love golf and actively play the game when they are not on the court.

On Saturday, July 5, following the third round of Wimbledon, the interviewer asked the $40 million tennis star (As per Celebrity Net Worth) about his golf face-off with Murray. The World No. 2 initially joked that maybe the Scottish legend had set the question, but later revealed what happened in their match.

"He beat me that day," he said ."But then a few days later, we played again, and I beat him. So it was one-one.

"Just love playing golf in my days off. He has a busy schedule, I guess, or will try to set up, you know, around nine holes. We have to see who wins, you know, we're tied 1-1, so I have to actually play again."

Murray responded to the video on X and wrote:

"We played the deciding match this afternoon. Maybe ask him what happened after the next match."

Last week, their first 'clash' was shared by Wimbledon on the official YouTube channel. In the match, Murray was totally dominant against the Spaniard and, as per him, he won the match "6–2, 6–2" in tennis terminology.

What is Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz's golf handicap?

As per the Royal Spanish Golf Federation's Handicap Service, Carlos Alcaraz has an 11.2 handicap. He is a huge golf fan and has often expressed his love for the game.

“Golf is a completely different sport from tennis, and that’s what I love about it,” he said as per Tennis Tonnic. "It allows me to disconnect from the intensity of the tennis court and focus on something completely different. The mental aspect of golf is fascinating; it requires patience, precision, and a calm mind, which are skills that I find beneficial on the tennis court as well."

Andy Murray is also at a decent 7.0 handicap (as per Bunkered) and has taken up the game more seriously since his retirement last year. Last season, he was seen competing at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am.

