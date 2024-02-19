Angel Cabrera returns to the PGA Tour Champions Tour this week after two years in prison

After spending two years in prison, Angel Cabrera is set to make his return to competitive golf on the PGA Tour Champions, having been named on the playing field for the Trophy Hassan II Morocco, the next event on the Senior Tour.

Cabrera was convicted of assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner, from 2016–18. His ex-wife, Silva Rivadero, and another ex-girlfriend, Micaela Escudero, also accused him of physical violence. After being first arrested in July 2021, he spent over two years in the prisons of Argentina and Brazil before getting released in August last year.

Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the 54-year-old Argentine golfer was listed on the playing field of the Trophy Hassan II Morocco.

"Angel Cabrera listed in the field for the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco this week. It's a PGA Tour Champions event," he wrote.

The two-time major winner's last start on the PGA Tour Champions was the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, where he withdrew after two rounds. Last December, he was cleared to compete in the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. In an interview with Golf Digest, he said he refused to listen to anyone's advice and did whatever he wanted.

He was quoted as saying, via ESPN:

"I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst. I wasn't the devil, but I did bad things."

"I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me -- and everyone who loves me through golf. Golf gave me everything, and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport."

Born on September 12, 1969, in Cordoba, Cabrera started playing golf at a very young age. At the age of ten, he turned to caddying and used to play against other caddies for money.

The Argentine turned pro in 1989 at the age of 20 but failed to qualify for the European Tour initially. Seven years later, he earned the card for the DP World Tour and won his first title in 2001 at the Argentine Open. He also won the 2005 BMW Championship, beating Paul McGinley by two strokes.

Cabrera's first win at the majors came in 2007, when he defeated Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods by one stroke to win the US Open. Two years later, he beat Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in the playoffs to win the 2009 Masters. Overall, Cabrera has won 53 professional titles, and most of his wins have come on the Argentine Tour.

How many titles has Angel Cabrera won on the PGA Tour

Angel Cabrera has won three titles on the PGA Tour. His only non-major win was the 2014 Greenbrier Classic, which he claimed after beating George McNeill by two strokes.

Here are Angel Cabrera's three wins on the PGA Tour:

2007 U.S. Open

2009 Masters Tournament

2014 Greenbrier Classic