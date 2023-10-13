Angela Aulenti was inducted into the 2022 LPGA Professionals Hall of Fame

Angela Aulenti, a promising name in the LPGA circuit, has several noteworthy honors to her name. Due to her various accomplishments in golf, she was inducted into the LPGA Professionals Hall of Fame in November as part of the class of 2022.

As someone who grew up watching the game of golf, the talented golfer has been a member of the LPGA league for years. Currently, she has served as the Sterling Farms Municipal Golf Course's Director of Golf for the last 29 years. She has even helped many aspiring golfers by creating various opportunities for them.

However, her recent honor of getting inducted into the LPGA Professionals Hall of Fame is one of her biggest achievements. Regarding the honor, Aulenti stated:

“The LPGA is a women’s organization [that] I’ve always wanted to put time and energy into because it’s everything I believe in,” she said. “For my peers to nominate and vote for me for our Hall of Fame, that is the very humbling part.”

The 2007 LPGA National Championship Senior Division individual title winner feels extreme pride in dealing with all the situations throughout her golfing journey.

A peek into Angela Aulenti's golfing journey

Angela Aulenti was very young when she started taking a keen interest in the game of golf. Every day, she used to accompany her mother, Mickey Aulenti, who ran the food concession at Longshore Golf Course.

As she was too young to play on a golf course, she started using a cut-off club to get started in golf on a three-hole course. Eventually, she got bored so she used to sneak onto the golf course.

Angela Aulenti further stated:

“I started playing around age 8, and I hung around with the pros. I watched them and thought that was something I wanted to do.”

However, with years of practice, Aulenti finally got an entry into the LPGA Tour in 1980. That was the start of her professional golf journey.

She first worked in the Golf Digest Golf Schools. Then, she gave her 11 years to Metropolis Country Club in White Plains, N.Y. There, she was working under the tutelage of Master Golf Professional Gene Borek.

In 1994, Angela Aulenti was appointed to the position of chief executive officer at Sterling Farms, a public facility. She became the first female head professional in her native Connecticut.

Additionally, she achieved tremendous success throughout her golfing career. This includes winning the 2007 LPGA National Championship Senior Division individual title, winning the 2009 LPGA Professionals National Championship/Pro-Am, being inducted into the 2012 Connecticut Golf Hall of Fame, and many more.