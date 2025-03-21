Angela Stanford's Solheim Cup history: New captain's past outings explored

Angela Stanford will be the Team USA captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup. In 2024, Stacy Lewis captained the American side, and they lost to the European team. Therefore, this time, the team has a new captain; moreover, Stanford has experience playing in six Solheim Cup editions previously.

Stanford appeared in 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015; out of these, her team won in the 2007, 2009 and 2015 Solheim Cup editions. In 2003, she played three matches; her total score was 0–2–1. In the 2007 edition also, she played in three but her total score was 2-0-1.

In the 2009 outing, Stanford played in four matches and her total score was 1–2–1. In 2011, she played three and her total score was 0–3–0. In the 2013 and 2015 editions, she participated in four and three matches, respectively, finishing at scores 0–4–0 and 1–2–0, respectively.

Angela Stanford’s last LPGA tournament was the 2024 LOTTE Championship pres. by Hoakalei at Hoakalei Country Club, where she finished in T26 with a total score of 5 under 283. She missed nine cutlines in the 2024 season and didn't play any LPGA event in 2025.

Angela Stanford shared her thoughts after being named the 2026 Solheim Cup captain

Angela Stanford shared her thoughts after she got the opportunity to captain the 2026 Solheim Cup team. She added that she was honored to get the position and represent her country at an international event. She said, via LPGA:

“I’m extremely grateful to be named the next American captain for the Solheim Cup and join a list of my heroes in the game. I’ve always believed that I represent more than myself on the LPGA Tour, and there is no greater honor than representing your country…I consider this the pinnacle of my career, and I’m looking forward to leading our players to the Netherlands in 2026.”

Angela Stanford further elaborated on what new she would bring to the game as a captain after gaining experience from her playing days. She said, via Golf.com:

“I think the most important thing is being in a position where the players don’t have to worry about anything except playing golf. My goal is to do whatever I can to put them in a position to be successful…I’d love for the players to go play as well, but I understand that schedules and travel might not allow it. So, if I can play multiple times and help prepare the team that way, that’s something I’ll do… If I can make it so that the players have nothing to worry about, that’s where I want to be heading into that week.”

The 2026 Solheim Cup will start on September 11 and end on September 13.

