Anna Huang reveals why it was so ‘insane’ to win at the La Sella Open

Anna Huang won the La Sella Open in Spain by seven shots, finishing at 20-under. She opened with an 8-under 64 and closed with a 3-under 69, leading from start to finish.The 16-year-old made five birdies in the final round and added two bogeys, but her lead was enough to secure the win. The victory is the largest margin on the Ladies European Tour this season and the lowest score in La Sella Open history.“I can’t believe I just won...It’s super special being able to win this at 16; it’s so insane because I never believed that this would ever happen, but I’m so proud of myself,” Huang said.Anna Huang not only turned professional this season, but with her recent victory, she also became the youngest LET winner under 17 since 2022. Her win was even more special with her father caddying for her throughout the tournament. She said,“It’s super special to have my dad on the bag because he’s caddied for me ever since I started golf.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe win also moved her up in the Order of Merit, pushing her up from 50th to 22nd. Earlier in the year, she didn’t have a full tour card and had only been a reserve at events such as the Wistron Ladies Open and the Aramco China Championship.Anna Huang has also earned spots in two LPGA majors this season, the U.S. Women’s Open and the AIG Women’s Open, and received an exemption into the CPKC Women’s Open in Mississauga.How did Anna Huang perform at La Sella Open?Anna Huang played impressively well at the La Sella Open, finishing the tournament at 20 under par to claim the victory. She started strong with a 64, hitting eight birdies and no bogeys. Round two was another solid performance, a bogey-free 66 with six birdies. In the third round, she shot 69, making four birdies and a single bogey on the par-4 15th.She closed out the tournament with a 69 in the final round, adding five birdies and two bogeys to secure the win comfortably. Here is her hole-by-hole scorecard from round 4:Front NineHole 1: 4 (par)Hole 2: 5 (par)Hole 3: 3 (birdie)Hole 4: 3 (par)Hole 5: 4 (par)Hole 6: 3 (par)Hole 7: 4 (par)Hole 8: 4 (par)Hole 9: 4 (birdie)Back NineHole 10: 4 (par)Hole 11: 4 (par)Hole 12: 5 (par)Hole 13: 5 (bogey)Hole 14: 2 (birdie)Hole 15: 5 (bogey)Hole 16: 3 (birdie)Hole 17: 3 (par)Hole 18: 4 (birdie)Total Round 4 Score: 69 (3 under par 72)