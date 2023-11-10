Annika Award Final Fall watch list 2023-24 revealed

The Annika Award, presented by Stifel, an accolade that crowns the player of the year in women's college golf, recently released its final fall watch list.

With the fall season in college golf drawing to a close, the spotlight shifts to the standout players from the past two and a half months. This is where the Annika Award holds significance.

The final fall watch list is curated through input from college golfers, coaches, and members of the college golf media.

Among the notable names on the list is Phoebe Brinker from Duke. She shared medalist honors at the Annika Intercollegiate and secured a fifth-place finish at the Landfall Tradition.

Christy Chen of Boston University has been nothing short of dominant. She clinched three victories this fall at the Bucknell Invitational, Princeton Invitational, and the Yale Invitational.

Catie Craig of Western Kentucky recorded a win at the Jennifer Duke and a second-place finish at the Lady Paladin Invitational. She also had strong showings at the Southern and the Pat Bradley.

Maisie Filler of Florida stands out with dual victories at the Ally and the Tar Heel Invitational, along with a commendable T-2 at the Glass City Invitational.

The complete list of Annika Award Final Fall 23-24

The Annika Award watch list also features other impressive talents. This includes Megha Ganne from Stanford, Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas, and Rachel Kuehn from Wake Forest. All three players recorded victories and some good finishes during the fall season.

Other standout players include Ingrid Lindblad of LSU, Carolina Lopez Chacarra from Wake Forest, and Julia Lopez Ramirez of Mississippi State.

Talented first-year players Farah O'Keefe of Texas, Kiara Romero from Oregon, and Paula Martin Sampedro of Stanford have added decent performances to the watch list. Veterans Catherine Park of USC, Louise Rydqvist from South Carolina, and Amanda Sambach of Virginia are also present.

Here is the complete list of 21 players:

Phoebe Brinker (Duke)

Christy Chen (Boston University)

Catie Craig (Western Kentucky)

Maisie Filler (Florida)

Megha Ganne (Stanford)

Maria Jose Marin (Arkansas)

Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest)

Ingrid Lindblad (LSU)

Carolina Lopez Chacarra (Wake Forest)

Julia Lopez Ramirez (Mississippi State)

Caitlyn Macnab (Ole Miss)

Paula Martin Sampedro (Stanford)

Anna Morgan (Furman)

Lauryn Nguyen (Northwestern)

Farah O'Keefe (Texas)

Catherine Park (USC)

Kiara Romero (Oregon)

Louise Rydqvist (South Carolina)

Amanda Sambach (Virginia)

Molly Smith (UCF)

Lottie Woad (Florida State)