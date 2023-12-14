Annika Sorenstam and her son Will McGee are making their return to the PNC Championship. The classic parent-child tournament often sees a ton of star-studded families, and the Sorenstam family is no exception.
The pair are among the elite duos at the event and were asked about their thoughts on the tournament this year.
In an interview with media at the event, Sorenstam said:
"Excited to be back. We started out really good [last year] the first day. We shot 10 under, right? That's really good... I need to hit the ball close and you knock them in from there."
This year, the mother-son duo will be tasked with taking out some of the most impressive golfers on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour alike, alongside their partners.
Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee are joined by:
- Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
- Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink
- John Daly and John Daly II
- David Duval and Brady Duval
- Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
- Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
- Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen
- Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington
- Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
- Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar
- Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
- Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
- Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard
- Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara
- Nick Price and Greg Price
- Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
- Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker
- Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
- Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
Annika Sorenstam surprised by Augusta invite
Annika Sorenstam is one of the best female golfers of all time, but even she was a bit shocked by a recent invitation to become a member at Augusta National Golf Club, the Masters' annual home.
Sorenstam is the first female professional golfer to join the membership at the world famous club in Augusta, which only began allowing women as members in 2012. The 72-time LPGA Tour winner admitted that it took her aback, saying (via Forbes):
“It was a surprise, I must say that. I was so excited. It was one of the happiest days of my golf life.”
She continued:
“It’s quite an honor. It’s super new, so I’m a total rookie and I’m just learning the ropes, so I don’t know where this will lead. But I’m thrilled and excited about the opportunity to not just to play the course, but to get to know the members.”
Not many get to experience Augusta if they don't play in the Masters, which is only available to a select few members of the professional golfing world.