Annika Sorenstam and her son Will McGee are making their return to the PNC Championship. The classic parent-child tournament often sees a ton of star-studded families, and the Sorenstam family is no exception.

The pair are among the elite duos at the event and were asked about their thoughts on the tournament this year.

In an interview with media at the event, Sorenstam said:

"Excited to be back. We started out really good [last year] the first day. We shot 10 under, right? That's really good... I need to hit the ball close and you knock them in from there."

This year, the mother-son duo will be tasked with taking out some of the most impressive golfers on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour alike, alongside their partners.

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee are joined by:

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

John Daly and John Daly II

David Duval and Brady Duval

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Nick Price and Greg Price

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Annika Sorenstam surprised by Augusta invite

Annika Sorenstam is one of the best female golfers of all time, but even she was a bit shocked by a recent invitation to become a member at Augusta National Golf Club, the Masters' annual home.

Annika Sorenstam was surprised

Sorenstam is the first female professional golfer to join the membership at the world famous club in Augusta, which only began allowing women as members in 2012. The 72-time LPGA Tour winner admitted that it took her aback, saying (via Forbes):

“It was a surprise, I must say that. I was so excited. It was one of the happiest days of my golf life.”

She continued:

“It’s quite an honor. It’s super new, so I’m a total rookie and I’m just learning the ropes, so I don’t know where this will lead. But I’m thrilled and excited about the opportunity to not just to play the course, but to get to know the members.”

Not many get to experience Augusta if they don't play in the Masters, which is only available to a select few members of the professional golfing world.