Annika Sorestam has two-word reaction to WNBA icon Caitlin Clark committing to her Pro-Am event

Annika Sorenstam has reacted to Caitlin Clark’s commitment to play at her pro-am event. The WNBA star has confirmed her presence at The Annika Pro-Am tournament, which is scheduled to be held on November 12 at the Pelican Golf Club.
Clark is an ambassador of Gainbridge, which is the sponsor of The Annika. She played in the tournament last season and will return in 2025 as well.
Gainbridge Sports had shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), and later the post was reshared by Annika Sorenstam on her social media handle with a two-word message. She wrote:
"So awesome!!"
Caitlin Clark is an avid golfer and is excited to return to play again this season at The Annik. She said (via Golf Week):
"I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world.”
The official tournament is scheduled to take place from November 13 to 16. It has a purse of $3.25 million and features a stellar field, such as the likes of Charley Hull, Nelly Korda, and many others.
Who will play at The Annika 2025?
Nelly Korda will return to defend her title this year at The Annika. Along with that, the field features Linnea Strom, Alexa Pano, and Lilia Vu, among others.
Here is a list of the players playing in The Annika 2025:
- Anne-Sterre den Dunnen (a)
- Miyu Yamashita
- Rio Takeda
- Nelly Korda
- Mao Saigo
- Somi Lee
- Akie Iwai
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Charley Hull
- A Lim Kim
- Chisato Iwai
- Jin Hee Im
- Minami Katsu
- Andrea Lee
- Haeran Ryu
- Carlota Ciganda
- Celine Boutier
- Yealimi Noh
- Ayaka Furue
- Lauren Coughlin
- Megan Khang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Grace Kim
- Lindy Duncan
- Jin Young Ko
- Maja Stark
- Miranda Wang
- Esther Henseleit
- Lottie Woad
- Auston Kim
- Linn Grant
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Gaby Lopez
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Jenny Bae
- Allisen Corpuz
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Lexi Thompson
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Leona Maguire
- Hannah Green
- Jenny Shin
- Manon De Roey
- Cassie Porter
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Brooke Matthews
- Gurleen Kaur
- Kristen Gillman
- Robyn Choi
- Nataliya Guseva
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Saki Baba
- Lilia Vu
- Yuri Yoshida
- Peiyun Chien
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Aditi Ashok
- Ina Yoon
- Benedetta Moresco
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Paula Reto
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Dewi Weber
- Karis Davidson
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Haeji Kang
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Weiwei Zhang
- Kumkang Park
- Celine Borge
- Albane Valenzuela
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Amy Yang
- Aline Krauter
- Alexa Pano
- Soo Bin Joo
- In Gee Chun
- Hinako Shibuno
- Azahara Munoz
- Hira Naveed
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Jiwon Jeon
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Brianna Do
- Linnea Strom
- Perrine Delacour
- Caley McGinty
- Anna Nordqvist
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Sung Hyun Park
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Jing Yan
- Morgane Metraux
- Bailey Tardy
- Caroline Inglis
- Olivia Cowan
- Caroline Masson
- Yuna Nishimura
- Xiaowen Yin