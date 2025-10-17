Annika Sorestam has two-word reaction to WNBA icon Caitlin Clark committing to her Pro-Am event

Annika Sorenstam has reacted to Caitlin Clark’s commitment to play at her pro-am event. The WNBA star has confirmed her presence at The Annika Pro-Am tournament, which is scheduled to be held on November 12 at the Pelican Golf Club.

Ad

Clark is an ambassador of Gainbridge, which is the sponsor of The Annika. She played in the tournament last season and will return in 2025 as well.

Gainbridge Sports had shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), and later the post was reshared by Annika Sorenstam on her social media handle with a two-word message. She wrote:

"So awesome!!"

Annika Sorenstam @ANNIKA59 So awesome!!

Ad

Trending

Caitlin Clark is an avid golfer and is excited to return to play again this season at The Annik. She said (via Golf Week):

"I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world.”

The official tournament is scheduled to take place from November 13 to 16. It has a purse of $3.25 million and features a stellar field, such as the likes of Charley Hull, Nelly Korda, and many others.

Ad

Who will play at The Annika 2025?

Nelly Korda will return to defend her title this year at The Annika. Along with that, the field features Linnea Strom, Alexa Pano, and Lilia Vu, among others.

Here is a list of the players playing in The Annika 2025:

Anne-Sterre den Dunnen (a)

Miyu Yamashita

Rio Takeda

Nelly Korda

Mao Saigo

Somi Lee

Akie Iwai

Hye-Jin Choi

Charley Hull

A Lim Kim

Chisato Iwai

Jin Hee Im

Minami Katsu

Andrea Lee

Haeran Ryu

Carlota Ciganda

Celine Boutier

Yealimi Noh

Ayaka Furue

Lauren Coughlin

Megan Khang

Jennifer Kupcho

Brooke M. Henderson

Grace Kim

Lindy Duncan

Jin Young Ko

Maja Stark

Miranda Wang

Esther Henseleit

Lottie Woad

Auston Kim

Linn Grant

Sarah Schmelzel

Stephanie Kyriacou

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Gaby Lopez

Madelene Sagstrom

Jenny Bae

Allisen Corpuz

Mi Hyang Lee

Ingrid Lindblad

Lexi Thompson

Patty Tavatanakit

Leona Maguire

Hannah Green

Jenny Shin

Manon De Roey

Cassie Porter

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Brooke Matthews

Gurleen Kaur

Kristen Gillman

Robyn Choi

Nataliya Guseva

Gabriela Ruffels

Saki Baba

Lilia Vu

Yuri Yoshida

Peiyun Chien

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Aditi Ashok

Ina Yoon

Benedetta Moresco

Arpichaya Yubol

Rose Zhang

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Paula Reto

Ashleigh Buhai

Dewi Weber

Karis Davidson

Gemma Dryburgh

Haeji Kang

Jeongeun Lee5

Elizabeth Szokol

Weiwei Zhang

Kumkang Park

Celine Borge

Albane Valenzuela

Pornanong Phatlum

Amy Yang

Aline Krauter

Alexa Pano

Soo Bin Joo

In Gee Chun

Hinako Shibuno

Azahara Munoz

Hira Naveed

Jessica Porvasnik

Jiwon Jeon

Jasmine Suwannapura

Brianna Do

Linnea Strom

Perrine Delacour

Caley McGinty

Anna Nordqvist

Jeongeun Lee6

Sung Hyun Park

Kate Smith-Stroh

Jing Yan

Morgane Metraux

Bailey Tardy

Caroline Inglis

Olivia Cowan

Caroline Masson

Yuna Nishimura

Xiaowen Yin

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More