Announcer takes a brutal jibe at PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, suggests against playing

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was subjected to a brutal jibe by the announcer during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The announcer jokingly asked him to work more and not swing golf clubs.

On Friday, January 31, Jay Monahan played alongside Will Zalatoris. During their round, golf commentator Robert Damron took a dig at his swing. The clip of the comment was shared by Red Harrington on X.

"Well, I'm contractually obligated to only praise his swing. I cannot critique, but I'll be honest with you, I wish his swing weren't that good because I think he should be working more and not swinging golf clubs. That is pure garbage," Damron said during the broadcast.

In the last couple of years, Jay Monahan has been under heavy scrutiny from golf fans, who have accused him of not making adequate efforts to improve the current state of the game. Under his tenure, professional golf bifurcated into two rival circuits, and many top stars switched to LIV Golf. Although he and LIV Golf governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan announced a deal in June 2023, they have yet to reach a final agreement.

How did Jay Monahan perform at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Jay Monahan and Will Zalatoris carded a 2-under 70 in the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, bringing their total to 6-under. The duo is currently tied for 15th after two rounds.

Philippe Laffont and Andrew Novak are leading after firing a whopping 13-under 59 on the second day. Following 36 holes, they sit at 20-under and hold a one-shot lead over Shantanu Narayen and Sahith Theegala, who shot 59 in the opening round.

Here's a look at the top 15 and tied pairs at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 after Round 2:

1. Novak / Laffont (SH): -20

T2. Theegala / Narayen (SH): -19

T2. Finau / Smith (SH): -19

4. Kim / Donahoe (PB): -18

T5. Straka / Herlihy (PB): -17

T5. Horschel / Zalupski (PB): -17

T5. Knapp / McCarthy (SH): -17

T5. Kim / Kruszewski (SH): -17

T9. Henley / Reyes (PB): -16

T9. McIlroy / Rhodes (PB): -16

T9. Eckroat / Kavanaugh (PB): -16

T12. Fowler / Barrett (SH): -15

T12. Detry / Arora (SH): -15

T12. Thomas / Rice (PB): -15

T15. Rodgers / Yang (PB): -14

T15. Rai / Hatfield (SH): -14

T15. Glover / Wieboldt (SH): -14

T15. Hovland / Dorman (SH): -14

T15. Cole / Lacob (SH): -14

T15. Davis / Duan (SH): -14

T15. Bhatia / MacFarlane (SH): -14

