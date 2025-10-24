"Another job eliminated by AI" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau banking AI for pro coaching insight

Fans on social media have reacted to Bryson DeChambeau’s comments about the use of AI in learning golf. The American golfer is working with Google to use Gemini AI to help people with their game.While enjoying the offseason after the conclusion of the LIV Golf season, DeChambeau attended the Salesforce event and, in the press conference, opened up about how AI can assist people with their game. He said:&quot;It can teach people how to get better from a beginner all the way to a professional. It can teach me how to get better from a golf swing perspective. It can give me a better club fit if my equipment is not right.&quot;And from that knowledge, me needing to know over twenty five hundred metrics in less than thirty seconds, it can dive down and say, ‘here’s the five greatest deviators in your golf swing of why you’re not hitting it that great’. In less than thirty seconds it can tell you what was wrong,&quot; he added.Flushing It Golf shared Bryson DeChambeau's statement on its X (formerly Twitter) account.Fans jumped into the comment section to react to it.&quot;Just another job eliminated by AI,&quot; a fan wrote.Kolo Raphtis Golf @GolfKoloLINKJust another job eliminated by AI&quot;Just when you think Bryson can’t be any more insufferable he outdoes himself again,&quot; another fan added.Tom Smith @boogpkaLINKJust when you think Bryson can’t be any more insufferable he outdoes himself again&quot;It won't work,&quot; another fan added.Be Better Golf @BB_GolfShowLINKIt won't work.Here are more fan reactions:&quot;Im sure the hard working pga club pros are delighted with this ....nonsense,&quot; one more fan added.Colm O Neill @colmoarkLINKIm sure the hard working pga club pros are delighted with this ....nonsense.&quot;This is cool but most people have a problem with the basics like holding their head down, how will this help,&quot; one more added.Aaron Rost @AaronRostLINKThis is cool but most people have a problem with the basics like holding their head down, how will this help&quot;Plenty of swing apps already exist,&quot; a fan wrote.Greg Johnson @GregJohnson999LINKPlenty of swing apps already exist.Bryson DeChambeau opens up about AIIn the same press conference, Bryson DeChambeau reflected on the use of AI technology and said that the “human touch” is still important while using it. He said:&quot;We don’t really know where AI is fully going to go. As of right now, the human touch is important, what it looks like in the future, we don’t truly know or fully even understand what the AI is going to do. It’s learning on its own now, which is crazy.“I’ve personally experienced that with some AI tech. We haven’t even prompted it to do that and it’s already learning on its own. I think humans will always have that ending touch to guide AI in the right direction and never let it get too out of control,&quot; he added.Bryson DeChambeau is enjoying a good time this offseason. He settled in third place in the season standings of the Saudi league.He started his campaign with a T6 finish in Riyadh and then settled for T18 at Adelaide. Some of his notable finishes were a win in Korea, a runner-up in Mexico City, and a T4 in Virginia.