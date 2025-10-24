  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf 2025
  • "Another job eliminated by AI" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau banking AI for pro coaching insight

"Another job eliminated by AI" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau banking AI for pro coaching insight

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:08 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Imagn)

Fans on social media have reacted to Bryson DeChambeau’s comments about the use of AI in learning golf. The American golfer is working with Google to use Gemini AI to help people with their game.

Ad

While enjoying the offseason after the conclusion of the LIV Golf season, DeChambeau attended the Salesforce event and, in the press conference, opened up about how AI can assist people with their game. He said:

"It can teach people how to get better from a beginner all the way to a professional. It can teach me how to get better from a golf swing perspective. It can give me a better club fit if my equipment is not right.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And from that knowledge, me needing to know over twenty five hundred metrics in less than thirty seconds, it can dive down and say, ‘here’s the five greatest deviators in your golf swing of why you’re not hitting it that great’. In less than thirty seconds it can tell you what was wrong," he added.
Ad

Flushing It Golf shared Bryson DeChambeau's statement on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ad

Fans jumped into the comment section to react to it.

"Just another job eliminated by AI," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Just when you think Bryson can’t be any more insufferable he outdoes himself again," another fan added.
Ad
"It won't work," another fan added.
Ad

Here are more fan reactions:

"Im sure the hard working pga club pros are delighted with this ....nonsense," one more fan added.
Ad
"This is cool but most people have a problem with the basics like holding their head down, how will this help," one more added.
Ad
"Plenty of swing apps already exist," a fan wrote.
Ad

Bryson DeChambeau opens up about AI

In the same press conference, Bryson DeChambeau reflected on the use of AI technology and said that the “human touch” is still important while using it. He said:

"We don’t really know where AI is fully going to go. As of right now, the human touch is important, what it looks like in the future, we don’t truly know or fully even understand what the AI is going to do. It’s learning on its own now, which is crazy.
Ad
“I’ve personally experienced that with some AI tech. We haven’t even prompted it to do that and it’s already learning on its own. I think humans will always have that ending touch to guide AI in the right direction and never let it get too out of control," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau is enjoying a good time this offseason. He settled in third place in the season standings of the Saudi league.

He started his campaign with a T6 finish in Riyadh and then settled for T18 at Adelaide. Some of his notable finishes were a win in Korea, a runner-up in Mexico City, and a T4 in Virginia.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankita Yadav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications