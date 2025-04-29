 "Another weak US team" - Fans left disappointed after updated Team USA rankings ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to be played at the iconic Bethpage Black in New York this September. With less than four months to go, Team USA issued updated rankings that have garnered negative reactions from fans.

The top six players on the list will gain automatic entry into the tournament. Scottie Scheffler leads the list with a whopping 14,578.75 points and is trailed by Xander Schauffele with 11,133.11 points.

Several fans and golf enthusiasts alike believed that Team USA could win the Ryder Cup with the added advantage of playing on home soil. However, others believed that they felt overpowered by Team Europe, which is captained by Luke Donald.

The last time Team USA won the Ryder Cup on home soil was in 2021 in Whistling Straits. One fan on X wrote:

"Another weak US team, even on home soil the Euros have to be decently favored."

Many golf enthusiasts expected Tiger Woods to captain the team for the Ryder Cup. Following Keegan Bradley's appointment for the position, the PGA Tour star faced a lot of criticism for his lack of qualification against the seasoned Luke Donald.

As per the updated rankings, one fan believed that Bradley was taking a big risk with the field:

"How many rookies is Keegan willing to take to hold home soil?"

Andrew Novak has been a star on the circuit of late. The American golfer's ranking on the Ryder Cup points list jumped from 11th to 9th following his win at last week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

A fan believed that Novak and Akshay Bhatia's involvement in the team would boost their odds of winning the Ryder Cup:

"Novak and Bhatia will make the list when it’s all said and done!"

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Team USA's updated Ryder Cup rankings.

"It might be over at the end of Saturday. The Europeans are too loaded," wrote a fan.

A golf enthusiast commented, "Believe it or not, Team USA is getting destroyed at the Ryder Cup!"

"That is a guaranteed L," stated another X user.

While many fans deem the current Team USA Ryder Cup points list disappointing, players have until the BMW Championship in August to gather points to make it into the top 6 to qualify.

Team USA Ryder Cup updated points list

Here's a look at Team USA's updated rankings for the tournament, accurate as of April 29, via Ryder Cup:

Scottie Scheffler (14,578.75 points) Xander Schauffele (11,133.11 points) Collin Morikawa (8,585.60 points) Bryson DeChambeau (8,190.00 points) Russell Henley (7,824.20 points) Justin Thomas (7,582.83 points) Maverick McNealy (5,745.21 points) Brian Harman (5,714.29 points) Andrew Novak (5,587.60 points) J. J. Spaun (4,778.49 points)

