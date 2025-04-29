Anthony Kim admits not playing his best golf after poor outing at LIV Golf Mexico

Anthony Kim finished 51st at LIV Golf Mexico after a difficult final round on Sunday. Kim made two birdies on holes 2 and 18, but struggled with six bogeys on holes 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 16, respectively, posting a 4-over-par 75. He finished the tournament at 10-over overall and currently sits at 54th in the players standings.

Following the event, Kim reflected on his performance on Instagram. He made a post with the caption:

"MEXICO CITY 🇲🇽 is 1 an amazing stop. Obviously didn’t play my best but I know when it comes 2gether it will be worth the struggle & hard work so we keep going forward 1% better. On a more important note I saw some mothers w their 👶 babies sitting on the side of the street & it hurt my ❤️. Was a gr8 reminder 2 B grateful 4 all the blessings in life🙏. SOBER is DOPE🔥"

Kim opened his week in Mexico with a mixed first round. He made three birdies on holes 2, 5, and 7 but dropped shots with a bogey on the par-3 8th and a double bogey on the par-4 9th. He closed the day with an even par 71.

In the second round, Kim struggled to find momentum. He made a lone birdie on the par-3 18th but carded back-to-back bogeys on holes 3 and 4, followed by a double bogey on the 6th hole. He finished the round with a 6-over-par 77.

How has Anthony Kim performed so far in 2025?

Anthony Kim entered LIV Golf Mexico after playing in five events earlier this season. He made his 2025 debut at LIV Golf Jeddah Riyadh, where he tied for 49th with rounds of 71, 73, and 72 to finish at even par.

At LIV Golf Adelaide, Kim finished tied for 51st after carding rounds of 73, 77, and 76, ending the tournament 10-over-par. In Hong Kong, he tied for 50th, recovering from an opening round 75 with a 68 and a 67 to finish even par for the week.

The following week in Singapore, Kim tied for 47th after posting rounds of 73, 73, and 72, finishing 5-over-par. His best result came at LIV Golf Miami, where he tied for 29th. Kim shot 74 in the first round, struggled with an 83 in the second, but closed with a 67 to finish 8-over-par.

Anthony Kim is next scheduled to compete at LIV Golf Korea from May 2 to 4.

