Anthony Kim among relegated LIV golfers in 2025 while Ian Poulter escapes drop zone

Anthony Kim is among the relegated LIV golfers in 2025, while Ian Poulter evaded the drop zone. The LIV Golf Indianapolis, the last event of the PIF-backed league, saw many golfers coming down to the drop zone. As Jon Rahm led the LIV Golf individual standings list with his performance for a second consecutive year, some names like Anthony Kim and Henrik Stenson will face the terror of relegation.

However, some players like Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood escaped relegation by finishing at T17 on the LIV Golf Indianapolis leaderboard after scoring 12 under each. Westwood and Poulter are in the open zone with 9.20 points and 6.50 points, respectively.

On the contrary, Anthony Kim is in the drop zone with zero points, and Stenson is in the same zone with 6.12 points. Other names in the drop zone include Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, and others.

These golfers can only save themselves by the Asian Tour's International Series or the LIV Golf Promotion event, which will take place in the fall season.

How did Anthony Kim perform in the 2025 season?

Anthony Kim played the LIV Golf season in 2025, and he secured no top 10 finishes. His best finish this season came at the LIV Golf Dallas with a T25 after landing at a score of 3 over. His first tournament of the season was the LIV Golf Riyadh, where he secured T49 after scoring even-par. His last tournament of the season was the LIV Golf Indianapolis, where he landed at T51 after scoring 2 over. Here's a list of Kim’s 2025 LIV Golf tournaments:

2025 LIV Golf tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T49, 71, 73, and 72, even-par

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T51, 73, 77, and 76, 10-over

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T50, 75, 68, and 67, even-par

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T47, 73, 73, and 72, 5-over

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf course: T29, 74, 83, and 67, 8-over

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club de Golf Chapultepec: 51st, 71, 77, and 75, 10-over

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: 53rd, 79, 74, and 74, 11-over

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T44, 73, 72, and 70, 2-over

LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T25, 75, 74, and 70, 3-over

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: 52nd, 76, 73, and 77, 13-over

LIV Golf United Kingdom: T47, 72, 74, and 70, 3-over

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T44, 82, 68, and 66, 3-over

LIV Golf Indianapolis: T51, 73, 74, and 68, 2-over

