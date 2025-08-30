  • home icon
Anthony Kim calls out California governor while claiming high crime rate in the state

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 30, 2025 11:40 GMT
GOLF: AUG 16 LIV Golf League Greenbrier - Source: Getty
Anthony Kim (Image Source: Getty)

Anthony Kim called out California Governor Gavin Newsom in a social media post. The American golfer is pretty active on X and is known for sharing his opinions on the platform.

On Friday, political commentator Gunther Eagleman shared a video on his X account about Newsom's history. He posted a clip with a caption in which he alleged the California governor cheated on his wife with his campaign manager.

"🚨 BOMBSHELL! In my search of @GavinNewsom's history, I just found the ONE THING he doesn't want to be shared! Gavin CHEATED on his wife with his campaign manager. He HATES this being brought up! He broke the man code! It would be a shame if this went viral," Engelman wrote.
Anthony Kim reshared the post on his social media handle with a caption:

"Never did I imagine I would support @spencerpratt over a governor BUT @GavinNewsom is 🗑️. He does NOT care about CA as Homelessness & crime R terrible in CA. Also @KarenBassLA is ignorant🤷‍♂️. SOBER is DOPE🔥"
Kim is widely known for supporting Donald Trump and frequently shared posts backing him on X. He has 21,700 followers on the platform.

Anthony Kim became a sensation on the PGA Tour when he started competing professionally in 2006. In 2008, he won two tournaments on the PGA Tour and another in 2010.

However, Kim had surgery in 2012 and had not competed in professional events until his awaited comeback in 2024 with LIV Golf. Unfortunately, he was relegated from the circuit in 2025.

Anthony Kim shares a heartfelt message after being relegated from LIV Golf

Anthony Kim returned to golf after over a decade in 2024. However, he had a tough time on the greens. His struggles continued in 2025, and he finished in the drop zone after the final individual event of the season in Indianapolis, leading to his relegation from the circuit.

Kim shared a heartfelt post on his X account about his journey.

"Regardless of my results I wanna thank H.E. every1 involved @livgolf_league not excluding the volunteers & fans 4 ur support. My family & I r gr8ful🙏& even tho I failed this time around if I have learned anything in recovery it’s 2 get back up & keep goin❤️ #sober #girldad" he wrote.
This season on LIV Golf, Anthony Kim started the campaign with a T49 finish in Riyadh and continued to struggle throughout the year. His best result of the season came at the Dallas event, where he carded rounds of 75, 74, and 70, settling for a tie for 25th place. His other decent finish was at the Miami event, where he settled in T29.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
