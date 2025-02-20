Anthony Kim celebrates 2 years of sobriety

For two years now, Anthony Kim has been sober. He posted to Instagram celebrating a monumental sobriety milestone, showing off everything he had to go through to get to this point and making an impassioned plea for anyone else in the same situation to seek the help they need.

Kim said this was the "biggest accomplishment" yet for the golfer. He admitted he was barely even able to walk into rehab as his body was shutting down. He shared a photo of 14 different pills, noting that he had to take them twice a day to start getting better.

He also shared some progress photos in which he slowly began to get better. The LIV golfer also noted that he had contemplated taking his own life every day for "almost two decades even while playing PGA Tour" golf before eventually getting help.

He added:

"To the public, I seemed happy while struggling with addiction and mental illness."

Kim said the post wasn't designed to make everyone get sober but to inspire those with addictions to know they can turn their lives around just like he did. "Everyday" he chose to "numb the pain" with drugs, and it cost him.

He even said it was particularly challenging to play Major tournaments while needing to re-up on drugs in mobile bathrooms between holes and rounds, but that's no longer an issue he has.

Anthony Kim thanks everyone for support during journey back to sobriety and health

For two decades, even while he was on the PGA Tour, Anthony Kim was on drugs quite a lot, he has admitted. The golfer eventually mysteriously disappeared from pro golf altogether before resurfacing on LIV Golf last year.

It's now been two years since Kim touched anything, and he took the moment to reflect and thank everyone for their support during a tough time. He said on Instagram:

"With the support and encouragement during the rehab process of my daughter Bella, my wife @emilybstanley, some amazing friends @scum13cool @christopherbarmstrong, @crichlegal, @themrkicks, Mr. T.H., and a few others, I decided to give my life one last shot."

Anthony Kim also revealed that rehab led him to faith and self-love, and gave him a new-found purpose. He is not proud of who he was, but he is proud of who he is today.

The LIV Golf star also went on to thank the tour for supporting him as well as other organizations that have helped him. His "purpose is bigger than just golf," and he's grateful that those outlets recognized that.

The golfer had a tough year on LIV last season, finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard. He insists that his journey isn't over yet and even said that "some great golf" is on the way.

