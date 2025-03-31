Anthony Kim details "losing the feeling" in his leg after blood clot diagnosis

Earlier this year, Anthony Kim revealed that he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg. It hasn't yet forced him to miss a tournament, but it was a scary medical ordeal that he had to go through. He just opened up on some of the effects.

Blood clots can have a variety of impacts on athletes. In some cases, it can be season or career-ending. In others, it requires careful attention to continue playing. That seems to be the case for Kim, who's continued practicing through it all.

Anthony Kim revealed some of the struggles from his blood clot (Instagram/anthonykimofficial)

Kim shared an Instagram story revealing some of the things he was dealing with:

"Worked on staying centered most last year and definitely improved my ball striking, but after this blood clot issue and losing the feeling in my right leg, I started to sway again. Leg is starting to feel better and even though not 100% back yet, it will be."

The golfer has been hard at work this season to try and reverse last year's poor form, and despite the health setback, he is confident that he's doing better now. His leg is also doing better as he's begun to return to normalcy after the diagnosis.

Kim's next chance to get on the golf course is this weekend at LIV Golf Miami. The golfer has not appeared since March 16 in Singapore where he tied for 47th after shooting five over.

Anthony Kim supports Ryder Cup pay

Throughout the golf offseason, Ryder Cup pay was a hot debate. The PGA of America eventually settled on paying golfers for their appearances with Team USA, but the European side has not reciprocated.

Anthony Kim supports golfers being paid for the Ryder Cup (Image via Imagn)

Some Americans and a lot of Europeans have voiced their opinions, saying that they didn't need to be paid to play for their country in this event, but it's happening nonetheless. Others have voiced displeasure with that decision.

Anthony Kim, however, voiced his support for the decision. He wrote at the time:

"Loved Ryder Cup experience but NOTHING wrong with players wanting to get compensated for working. If PGA gave all the proceeds of the event to charity, players might think differently."

Kim also added that he believes fans want to see a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf tournament rather than a USA vs. Europe (or international, as is the case with the Presidents Cup).

Some golfers, including Rory McIlroy, said at the time that they'd have paid for the privilege of playing. Kim, who played for Team USA in 2008, said he doesn't mind players wanting to be compensated for their performances in a golf tournament.

