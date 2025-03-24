Anthony Kim fires back at a troll who allegedly called his 3YO daughter a 'stripper'

Anthony Kim is among the most active golfers on social media, especially X. He shares regular updates about his life and family while interacting with fans. However, recently, he fired back at a troll on X and called out the person for allegedly trolling him and his family.

So, he shared a picture of the person along with an explanation of the things he is alleged to have said to him and his family.

"Who wants a FREE set of clubs? This is PATRICK THOMAS @PattyCakes8008 from North Dakota. there R tons of 🤡 on SM but he has repeatedly talked about my family & my 3 yr old daughter calling me & other strangers names... Retweet this & have a chance 2 win."

In the picture that he shared about the troll, Anthony Kim tagged Rick Shiels and asked him if he remembered the keyboard warriors he had mentioned to him in his recent interview.

He claimed that the person had messaged him over 5000 times and reportedly wrote vulgar stuff. Anthony Kim also alleged that the person talked about his 3-year-old daughter "being a stripper".

The LIV golfer then claimed that the person lived in North Dakota and said his college golf record is available. Kim concluded by asking his followers to screenshot and share this post to have a chance of winning a full set of clubs.

Anthony Kim talks about his comeback to professional golf

Anthony Kim has had a long hiatus of 12 years from professional golf. However, he made his comeback last year on LIV Golf and talked about his experience of playing the game after 12 years.

"I was away from the game for just over 12 years," he said in an interview with LIV. "On that first tee shot, I hit a really good one, and then I cold topped the next one. I had a shank, I had my first birdie in 12-and-a-half years."

Anthony Kim at the LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn

Kim then said his motto now was getting one percent better each day.

“I knew the results were not what I wanted, but I keep working through it, keep grinding. My motto now is one percent better each day. That mindset is something I have tried to take with me throughout my life, not just in golf."

"I feel like it is fate that I will play some good golf, and hopefully, the golf gods will be with me. Regardless I am going to keep grinding, I know good golf is ahead of me and I am looking forward to this year," the 39-year-old golfer said.

Kim has struggled with his comeback as he has yet to showcase his true golfing prowess. He hasn't registered a victory or a top-20 finish on LIV Golf yet. However, he will hope to get back to form soon and play to his true potential.

Anthony Kim will now tee off in the LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral from April 4th.

