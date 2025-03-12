Anthony Kim 'humbled' by fans' response after collab with 836K-followed golf influencer

Anthony Kim was humbled by fans’ responses after collaborating with 836k-followed golf influencer Rick Shiels. He dropped the Anthony Kim vs. Rick Shiels 18-hole stroke play video on YouTube. The video received 148k views and plenty of remarks.

Ad

Later, Kim wrote on his social media handle that he was happy and humbled by people's reaction. He reshared a clip of him playing golf, which was primarily shared by Shiels’ Instagram account, and Kim wrote a caption that read:

“Humbled by the messages received after the @rickshielspga episode on YouTube. Life is definitely full of challenges but the 1% better mindset everyday has helped me push forward. Sober is dope.”

Ad

Trending

Anthony Kim ( via Anthony Kim's Instagram story)

Kim will next play at LIV Golf Singapore, which will take place at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Golf Course) from March 14 to 16. Before this, he played at the LIV Golf Hong Kong at Hong Kong Golf Club, where he finished at T50 by scoring even-par 210 in total and 75-68-67 over the three rounds.

Ad

Kim also played at the LIV Golf Adelaide at Grange Golf Club. In the Adelaide tournament, the golfer finished at T51 in the LIV event with a score of 10 over 226 and 73-77-76 over the three rounds. He also played at the LIV Golf Riyadh at Riyadh Golf Club and finished at T49 with a score of even-par 216 and 71-73-72 over the three rounds.

Anthony Kim wrote about his LIV Golf Hong Kong experience on social media

Anthony Kim made an Instagram post regarding his rough play at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and that he was disappointed with his play. He added that he was looking forward to the LIV Golf Singapore tournament. His words were:

Ad

"Ruff start @livgolf_league Hong Kong 🇭🇰 but started 2 find a little form on the back nine of RD 2 & 3. Ofc disappointed in the scores but i accomplished 1 of my goals 2 start the week which was 2 maintain a positive attitude which I didn’t do in the 1st 2 events. Looking 4ward 2 Singapore 🇸🇬. I know gr8 golf is around the corner & I couldn’t be more thankful 2 B w my family @emilybstanley & BELLA & all the experiences this journey has provided. When I started golf again I knew it wasn’t gonna B easy but the mindset doesn’t change 1% better!!! SOBER is DOPE🔥”

Ad

This is Anthony Kim’s second season on LIV Golf after his return to professional golf following a twelve-year hiatus. In the previous season, Kim had no top 10 finishes, and the golfer’s best finish in 2024 was at the LIV Golf Greenbrier with a T36 after shooting 6 under 204.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback