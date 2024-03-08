Anthony Kim outscores Phil Mickelson by 4 shots at LIV Golf Hong Kong despite comeback struggles

Anthony Kim's comeback to pro golf isn’t going as planned. The 38-year-old continued to struggle on Friday following an opening round of 76 at LIV Golf Hong Kong. Despite the low score, the golfer coming back from a 12-year hiatus, managed to outscore Phil Mickelson by 4 shots.

Starting on 10 with a bogey, Kim double-bogeyed 11 and made a par on the three-shot 12th at the Hong Kong Golf Club. He went on to card a six on the par-5 13th. He made eight inoffensive holes in a row with only birdie of the day on the 288-yard par-4 fourth hole. He finished six-over and sat T52 on the 54-man leaderboard. He shared the position with fellow LIV Golf wildcard player, Hudson Swafford.

While Kim struggled, Phil Mickelson had a shocking round. The six-time Major champion, a LIV Golf marquee signing, endured a torrid afternoon in Hong Kong and finished 10-over at the tight par-70 course. The ace golfer carded three double-bogeys and four bogeys in a forgettable round of 80. Mickelson, considered one of the best left-handed golfers of all time, looked aimless on the greens.

For the unversed, Kim had a poor start on his comeback tournament at LIV Golf Jeddah. The American golfer played a final round 4-over 74 improving on his two opening 76’s. Despite the effort, he finished last in the competition. However, the rounds were better than Mickelson’s bogey-free outing on Friday.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 Day 1 leaderboard

After the opening round, Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer led the LIV Golf Hong Kong leaderboard. The Stinger GC and Fireballs GC team members set an early pace on seven-under, a shot ahead of the rest of the field.

Listed below is the complete leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 round 1:

T1: Abraham Ancer: 7 under

T1: Dean Burmester: 7 under

T3: Martin Kaymer: 6 under

T3: Louis Oosthuizen: 6 under

T3: Matt Jones: 6 under

T3: Charles Howell III: 6 under

T3: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: 6 under

T3: Harold Varner III: 6 under

T9: Brooks Koepka: 5 under

T9: Bryson DeChambeau: 5 under

T11: Paul Casey: 4 under

T11: Sebastian Munoz: 4 under

T11: Richard Bland: 4 under

T11: Anirban Lahiri: 4 under

T11: Henrik Stenson: 4 under

T11: Ian Poulter: 4 under

T11: Cameron Tringale: 4 under

T18: Jon Rahm: 3 under

T18: Scott Vincent: 3 under

T18: Cameron Smith: 3 under

T18: Matthew Wolff: 3 under

T18: Joaquin Niemann: 3 under

T18: Kevin Na: 3 under

T18: Patrick Reed: 3 under

T18: Branden Grace: 3 under

T26: Carlos Ortiz: 2 under

T26: Marc Leishman: 2 under

T26: Adrian Meronk: 2 under

T26: Tyrrell Hatton: 2 under

T26: Bubba Watson: 2 under

T31: Talor Gooch: 1 under

T31: Graeme McDowell: 1 under

T31: Andy Ogletree: 1 under

T31: Pat Perez: 1 under

T31: Guillermo Mito Pereira: 1 under

T31: Kalle Samooja: 1 under

T31: Kieran Vincent: 1 under

T38: Lucas Herbert: even par

T38: Danny Lee: even par

T38: Jinichiro Kozuma: even par

T38: Caleb Surratt: even par

T38: Brendan Steele: even par

T38: Charl Schwartzel: even par

T38: Dustin Johnson: even par

T45: Sergio Garcia: 1 over

T45: Thomas Pieters: 1 over

T45: Sam Horsfield: 1 over

48: David Puig: 2 over

T49: Peter Uihlein: 3 over

T49: Jason Kokrak: 3 over

51: Lee Westwood: 4 over

T52: Hudson Swafford: 6 over

T52: Anthony Kim: 6 over

54: Phil Mickelson: 10 over

More details on the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 will be updated as the event progresses.