Anthony Kim reacts to $2M-worth comedian's motivational message as he copes with being relegated from LIV Golf

Anthony Kim, who was officially relegated from LIV Golf following the 2025 season, recently shared a motivational reel from comedian D.C. Young Fly on his Instagram Story. The clip, originally posted by MindsetRaptors, showed Young Fly speaking. Kim added a fire emoji to this video, supporting the message sent by the comedian.Young is explaining that life doesn’t always go smoothly, but responsibilities don’t stop. People will still look to you for what they need, and you have to deliver. Being in that position means handling the pressure, even when it feels overwhelming. Here's Anthony Kim's reaction in his story:Image via Instagram-anthonykimofficialThe motivational reel Kim reposted featured D.C. Young Fly, a comedian, actor, and musician whose career began with viral skits on Vine and Instagram. He became a cast member on MTV’s Wild ’n Out and has appeared in films such as How High 2 and the 2023 House Party remake. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Young Fly has an estimated net worth of $2 million.Kim's wildcard exemption had protected him from relegation in 2024, but new rules enforced in 2025 applied to all players finishing 49th or lower in the standings. Kim ended the year 55th overall with 0.00 points, making him ineligible to continue.The 2025 season saw limited success for the 39-year-old. Kim opened at LIV Golf Riyadh with a T49, followed by a T51 in Adelaide and a T50 in Hong Kong. His best result came at LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club, where he finished T25 at 3-over-par 219. He closed the season at LIV Golf Indianapolis, finishing T51 with a 54-hole total of 215 (+2). Across his LIV tenure, Kim did not record a single top-10 finish. Following this, Anthony Kim recently talked about his future plans.Anthony Kim reflects on LIV Golf season, thanks fans, and hints at future plansAnthony Kim has shared his thoughts following the end of his 2025 LIV Golf campaign. The 39-year-old posted on Instagram about his week at LIV Golf Indianapolis and expressed gratitude to fans who supported him throughout the season.In his caption, Kim wrote:“Thank U @livgolf_league INDIANAPOLIS🙏 4 the ❤. As many of yall that support me know this was the final event of the individual season &amp; unfortunately didn’t have the results this year. On a positive note my game has gotten significantly better even tho the scores def didn’t reflect it but gr8 things take time.”Kim also revealed that he plans to share more about his journey on his website:“I have lots of thoughts on the last 2 years, my journey in recovery from mental illness &amp; addiction &amp; my future plans. I will share on www.anthonykimofficial.com starting next week that I think would be interesting 2 some. Thank U GOD 4 my family @emilybstanley &amp; BELLA, sobriety, the ❤&amp; support from all around the world🙏.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony Kim’s 2025 LIV Golf season was marked by steady appearances but little success on the leaderboard. He opened the year at LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing T49 at even par. That was followed by a T51 in Adelaide at 10-over, and a T50 in Hong Kong at even par.Kim's struggles continued with a T47 in Singapore at 5-over before producing his best showing of the early season, a T29 in Miami at 8-over. He then placed 51st in Mexico City at 10-over and 53rd in Korea at 11-over. Kim managed a slight improvement at LIV Golf Virginia, where he tied for 44th at 2-over. His strongest performance of the season came at LIV Golf Dallas, finishing T25 at 3-over.In the later stretch, Kim was 52nd in Andalucía at 13-over, T47 in the United Kingdom at 3-over, and T44 in Chicago at 3-over. His season ended at LIV Golf Indianapolis, where he closed T51 at 2-over.