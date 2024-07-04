Anthony Kim's cryptic motivational tweet talks about 'crakhead's' thoughts and emotions - "1% better today"

Anthony Kim shared a cryptic post to motivate himself to play on the golf course. The American golfer has been in the headlines since making his much-anticipated comeback to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf as a wildcard entry earlier this year. However, he has constantly struggled with his game and is currently near the bottom of the season rankings in LIV Golf.

Despite this, Anthony Kim remains motivated. Recently, his unusual post about a "crakhead" grabbed people's attention. On Wednesday, July 3, Kim took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a motivational quote. He tweeted:

"Good morning. Does a crakhead ever let a day go by w/out finding a way to get high? NO. I would know😉 Not gonna let a crakhead outwork me today. 1% better today lessssgoo!!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim became a sensational star golfer, drawing comparisons to legendary golfer Tiger Woods when he made his debut in professional golf in 2006. He was impressive with his game and quickly won three PGA Tour events.

His maiden victory on the circuit came at the Wachovia Championship in 2008, followed by a triumph at the 2008 AT&T National and then a win at the 2010 Shell Houston Open.

In 2012, he underwent surgery for an Achilles tendon injury and missed events for almost a year. The following year, although eligible to compete on the circuit, he did not return. In 2014, Golf Channel reported that he no longer played golf.

Anthony Kim was away from the golf course for almost 12 years before returning to play in 2024. However, he joined LIV Golf and is now banned from competing in the PGA Tour events

Anthony Kim enjoys his "comfortable" outing on greens

Anthony Kim took some time to enjoy a comfortable practice session on the greens ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf Andalucía event. He recently shared glimpses of his outing on his X account.

Anthony Kim uploaded videos of his practice session, showcasing his impressive shots as he managed to sink all three balls into the holes with ease. He tweeted:

"Hard work will pay off eventually. Hands were way 2 far forward using the mallet so feeling more comfortable on the greens.@excrgolf @BianchetWatches #girldad #gratitude #mentalhealth."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim started his journey on the Saudi circuit by playing at the Jeddah event. However, he finished at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of +16. He has played a total of seven tournaments this season and struggled in most of them. His best performance this season was at the Nashville event, where he finished in 46th place.

LIV golfers will next compete at their upcoming Andalucía event, which is scheduled to take place from July 12 to 14 at the Real Club Valderrama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback