Anthony Kim’s wife labels his shot from Dallas as the most ‘insane’ shot of the week despite disappointment

Anthony Kim found himself nine shots back of the lead when the final hole, a playoff between four golfers, was played last weekend. The LIV Golf star has yet to really find his footing since returning from a hiatus that lasted more than a decade.

Ad

However, he did have arguably the shot of the weekend, at least according to his wife. A bunker shot during the weekend is sure to live long in the memory, especially for Kim and his wife, Emily.

She captioned her story, which Kim then reposted onto his own:

"The most insane shot of the week."

Anthony Kim's wife shared a highlight shot from the golfer (Instagram/anthonykimofficial)

Kim found himself in a precarious spot in a bunker just off the green at LIV Golf Dallas. He had to stand in an awkward stance just to even hit the ball, and his swing barely sent the ball rolling up out of the sand trap.

Ad

Trending

Kim's lie was not far from the cup, so he couldn't chip it up like normal. It would've gone too far in all likelihood, but his rolling attempt was excellent and slowed up a few inches from the hole.

It helped the golfer end at only three-over par, which ordinarily isn't an exceptional scoreline, but it's one of Kim's best ever on LIV Golf. He usually finishes near the bottom of the leaderboard, but this three-over outing was enough for a T25 finish, better than the likes of Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson.

Ad

Anthony Kim reflects on solid LIV Golf finish

Anthony Kim had just one top-40 finish on LIV Golf last year, but it came at the end of the season, so it suggested that he was beginning to turn a corner. However, the first part of the 2025 schedule was equally unkind to Kim.

Anthony Kim finished T25 (Image via Imagn)

However, thanks to a brilliant final round, Anthony Kim finished in the top 25 and outdid several talented golfers in the field. It was, by placement and final score, his best outing in a long time.

Ad

Afterward, he wrote on X:

"Left 3-4 easy ones out there each day, but moving in the right direction. Thank you to LIV Golf League Dallas and Maridoe Golf Club for a great event. Gotta keep grindin one percent BETTER!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim then attached his signature "sober is dope" line before announcing that he was launching an official merchandise website for fans of his. And perhaps fittingly, the golfer, who has not been shy about his support of Donald Trump, praised the current American president for getting a ceasefire done between Iran and Israel.

Kim's next outing is LIV Golf Andalucia in July, one week before some of his counterparts play the fourth and final Major of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More