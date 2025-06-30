Anthony Kim’s wife labels his shot from Dallas as the most ‘insane’ shot of the week despite disappointment

Anthony Kim found himself nine shots back of the lead when the final hole, a playoff between four golfers, was played last weekend. The LIV Golf star has yet to really find his footing since returning from a hiatus that lasted more than a decade.
However, he did have arguably the shot of the weekend, at least according to his wife. A bunker shot during the weekend is sure to live long in the memory, especially for Kim and his wife, Emily.
She captioned her story, which Kim then reposted onto his own:
"The most insane shot of the week."
Kim found himself in a precarious spot in a bunker just off the green at LIV Golf Dallas. He had to stand in an awkward stance just to even hit the ball, and his swing barely sent the ball rolling up out of the sand trap.
Kim's lie was not far from the cup, so he couldn't chip it up like normal. It would've gone too far in all likelihood, but his rolling attempt was excellent and slowed up a few inches from the hole.
It helped the golfer end at only three-over par, which ordinarily isn't an exceptional scoreline, but it's one of Kim's best ever on LIV Golf. He usually finishes near the bottom of the leaderboard, but this three-over outing was enough for a T25 finish, better than the likes of Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson.
Anthony Kim reflects on solid LIV Golf finish
Anthony Kim had just one top-40 finish on LIV Golf last year, but it came at the end of the season, so it suggested that he was beginning to turn a corner. However, the first part of the 2025 schedule was equally unkind to Kim.
However, thanks to a brilliant final round, Anthony Kim finished in the top 25 and outdid several talented golfers in the field. It was, by placement and final score, his best outing in a long time.
Afterward, he wrote on X:
"Left 3-4 easy ones out there each day, but moving in the right direction. Thank you to LIV Golf League Dallas and Maridoe Golf Club for a great event. Gotta keep grindin one percent BETTER!"
Kim then attached his signature "sober is dope" line before announcing that he was launching an official merchandise website for fans of his. And perhaps fittingly, the golfer, who has not been shy about his support of Donald Trump, praised the current American president for getting a ceasefire done between Iran and Israel.
Kim's next outing is LIV Golf Andalucia in July, one week before some of his counterparts play the fourth and final Major of the year.