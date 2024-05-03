Anthony Kim shoots his lowest opening round since comeback at LIV Golf Singapore: Scorecard explored

Anthony Kim has finally bounced back into the game at the LIV Golf Singapore 2024 event. The American golfer has been struggling with his performances since he made his most anticipated comeback as a wildcard entry at the LIV Golf Jeddah event.

On Friday, May 3, Anthony Kim teed it up at the LIV Golf Singapore event and shot the lowest opening round on the Saudi Circuit since coming back. He carded a round of 2-under 69 to settle for a tie for 22nd position.

Anthony Kim started his game on the 13th hole on Friday. He made pars on a few holes before getting back in the game with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole. He shot a bogey on the first hole but then added two more birdies on the fourth and seventh holes.

Kim shot a round of under par 2 and settled for a tie for 22nd place with Peter Uihlein, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Branden Grace, and Jason Kokrak.

The 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event concluded with the first round on Friday. Sebastian Munoz took the lead in the game with the score of under par 6. He shot seven birdies and just a bogey to score under par 6.

Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer, and Kevin Na tied for second place followed by Dean Burmester, Joaquin Niemann, Lucas Herbert, Eugenio Chacarra, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Adrian Meronk, who tied for eighth place.

How has Anthony Kim performed in the LIV Golf 2024 season?

Anthony Kim returned to compete in professional events after 12 years at the LIV Golf Jeddah event. However, he had a very hard time on the course, when he shot all three rounds over par.

Kim settled for a score of +16, resulting in his placing at the last position in the leaderboard. He next played at the Hong Kong event and again struggled in the first two rounds of the event. Kim shot +6 in the first round and +2 in the second. However, he was impressive in the third round and carded seven birdies and two bogeys to score under par 5, which was his best score so far on LIV Golf.

Anthony Kim again struggled at the Miami event and settled for a score of +21 after three over-par rounds. He last competed at the Adelaide event and started with a round of -1. However, the 38-year-old encountered difficulties in the next two rounds and settled for a score of +6. He finished in 54th position on the leaderboard.

The former PGA Tour star has started smoothly at the LIV Golf Singapore event this week, carding the lowest opening round on the Saudi Circuit. It would be interesting to see how he performs in the upcoming two rounds of the event.