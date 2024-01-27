“Anthony Kim would have no standing on the PGA Tour” – Fans react to Max Homa’s jibe at LIV Golf over its link to former PGA star Kim

While it is still awaited if Anthony Kim will return to the PGA Tour or join LIV Golf, Max Homa had a hilarious take on the ongoing rumors regarding the situation.

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Kim was looking for a return to competitive golf after staying away for over 11 years. The report further stated that he was discussing both the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed circuit for his possible return.

On Friday, Max Homa wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Here’s a behind the scenes scoop of the PGA Tour and LIV negotiating with Anthony Kim to make a comeback. PGA Tour: Plz come play on our Tour. LIV: Plz come play on our Tour and also here is 500 million dollars"

Homa's hilarious jibe received varied responses from fans. Many believed it was not wrong on LIV's end to offer him a good sum. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Kim would have no standing on the PGA tour.....not sure why the LIV tour would think he is a huge get."

"Max I have you in my Draftkings lineup can you please win"

"You mad you didn’t take the long and still can’t make a putt?"

"AK coming back would be extremely good for the game in the short term. $500mm would certainly cover whatever agreements he has to not play."

"Don’t hate. You should’ve taken the 💰"

"Yep one of these is not like the other"

"I wonder which option he will choose"

"😂. Certain things are better left unsaid!"

"You totally forgot the “Jelly of the Month” subscription the PGA Tour added in last second…."

"which is wild, since Lloyds of London was already paying Anthony Kim millions of dollars to not play competitive golf"

"The horror of pro athletes being paid. Awful. How dare they."

"If we have to pay appearance money to get someone to play, I don’t wanna watch."

"Exactly why LIV doesn’t appeal to sports fans .. everything on that Tour is about the $ they give to the players .. I’m a sports fan why should I care how much out of context $ they give away .."

"What are you shooting tmr?"

"This, along with LIV being well behind Buffy the vampire slayer and Dawsons Creek rerun ratings on the CW, is why LIV is not great."

"Max chose violence today"

When will Max Homa tee off at the Saturday round of the Farmers Insurance Open?

Max Homa is paired with Austin Eckroat and Nick Hardy for the last round of the Farmers Insurance Open. The trio will tee off on Saturday, January 27, from the first hole at 12:20 p.m. ET at Torrey Pines Golf Club.

Homa, who is the defending champion at the Farmers Insurance Open, is currently placed T27 at 5-under after 54 holes.