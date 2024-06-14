Anthony Kim takes a dig at ‘anti-LIV’ voices while giving crucial update on PGA Tour-PIF deal

Anthony Kim is speaking out on social media again. This time, the golfer is providing an update on the pending PIF merger with the PGA Tour and taking shots at those who've opposed the rebel tour.

Kim said:

"Good morning, on a positive note, read a draft agreement has been signed between PGA Tour & LIV Golf. so my question is are all the people against LIV now ok [with] money from the Middle East? Have a great day."

The negotiations between the PIF and PGA Tour have been going on for over a year. Over the past few weeks, both sides have met and reportedly made significant process. Tiger Woods attended some of the in-person negotiations in New York to try and speed up the process.

Now, Kim is claiming that the two sides have come up with a draft of an agreement that is agreeable to both parties. He now only wonders if those who have staunchly opposed LIV Golf all this time have dropped their qualms.

One of the biggest complaints against LIV was the source of the money. The country from which it came does not, in the eyes of detractors, have a good track record with human rights. Kim is asking if those complaints have faded now that the same money will be infused into the PGA Tour.

Kim has traded online jabs with Brandel Chamblee along these same lines. When Chamblee admitted that he was in support of seeing the merger through, Kim responded on social media. That set off a firestorm of tweets and replies to one another.

Anthony Kim and Brandel Chamblee's feud over PIF merger boiled over

What began as a tense back-and-forth regarding the PIF merger between LIV star Anthony Kim and noted anti-LIV analyst Brandel Chamblee has evolved. This began in early May. The latest episode occurred four days ago.

Anthony Kim has been at it with Brandel Chamblee

Kim, no longer focusing on the anti-LIV stance but seemingly only on Chamblee himself, was upset that Chamblee was talking about the Ryder Cup without allowing his companion, who played in Ryder Cups, to add his insight.

He said via the New York Post:

“How the f**k would you know? Here’s David Duval, who was No. 1 in the world and played on multiple Ryder Cup teams, has all these sorts of records, won a million times — you’re over-talking him about what it’s like and what they’re feeling? If we were talking about, like, what it’s like to drive to a Korn Ferry event and miss the cut, we would call you, Brandel. But we don’t do that.”

Chamblee retorted that he was on the PGA Tour for a lot longer than Kim was and had more success during his career. Chamblee then flipped the conversation back to LIV and criticized Anthony Kim's return to the tour.

