Anthony Kim has a two-word reaction to retired PGA Tour star recalling his amateur triumph

Anthony Kim had a two-word reaction to the retired PGA Tour star, Colt Knost's amateur triumph. Kim had always been vocal about his opinions on social media handles. Recently, as the USGA's X page shared a video of Knost recapping his amateur triumph at the 2007 US Amateur, Kim shared his thoughts with a two-word remark.The video showed Knost recalling the victory he achieved 18 years back, along with snippets of his performance at the 2007 US Amateur. The USGA also wrote a caption, mentioning that his win helped him get into the US Walker Cup team. Here's the X video:Appreciating Knost's past victory, Anthony Kim wrote a comment that read:&quot; Underrated summer&quot;Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_GolfLINK@USGA Underrated summer 🔥 @ColtKnostApart from the 2007 US Amateur, Knost also won the 2005 Dixie Amateur in his amateur career. Knost last played at the 2020 WM Phoenix Open and the 2020 Sony Open, where he missed cuts in both events.How did Anthony Kim perform at the Jakarta International Championship? Anthony Kim’s last appearance was at the Jakarta International Championship, after the regular LIV Golf season ended, and Kim was relegated to the drop zone along with a few other players. Recently, as he appeared at the Asian Tour event, Kim successfully made it to the weekend, and after Sunday, he settled for a T44 with a total score of 4 under.Anthony Kim scored 69 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. Followed by 69 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 67 and 71 with five birdies and two birdies, respectively. Amid the event, Kim shared with LIV Golf that his only goal was to play well. His words were:“ My goal is to play well over the next five or six weeks, and just let things play out…Right now, I’m focused on the events in front of me, know if you play well, you’ll have an opportunity. I’m not too worried about what’s ahead - just taking it one week at a time. My game has been very streaky. I've had some stretches where I feel like a world-class player, and I've had some stretches where I feel like I have no idea what I'm doing. But that comes with not playing golf for 12 years.”Anthony Kim continued, “ I'm at a point now where I feel more comfortable being out there, and I think great results are in front of me…As long as I can stay healthy, I believe that I'll have a lot of chances to win in the future. Pressure is making rent when you’re an immigrant to a new country like my mom had. You know, I took a lot of things for granted when I was younger.”Wade Ormsby defeated Vincent Scott in a playoff and took home the title of 2025 Jakarta International Championship.