“Anyone that would say this doesn’t sting would be lying” - Grayson Murray's ex-caddie pens down a perfect tweet in response to his Sony Open victory 

After Grayson Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii, his former caddie, Kip Henley, didn't hesitate to honestly express his disappointment on social media. However, the tweet wasn't the result of any animosity with the golfer, as it had more to do with Henley losing the chance to win $150,000.

Henley joined Murray last May and helped him win two titles on the Korn Ferry Tour. However, ahead of this season, Murray decided to part ways with him and hired Jay Green. In the very first assignment of the season, they claimed the victory as he won his second title on the PGA Tour after beating Keegan Bradley and Ben An in the playoff hole on Sunday.

Murray took $1.49 million home for his first win in six years, and Green received the $150K as a 10% caddie cut. Henley took to X (formerly called Twitter) to express his pain at losing the chance of earning a big paycheck. He wrote:

"Let all the haters watch 150K shoot out of their hands and then tweet all cake and ice cream. Anyone that would say this doesn’t sting would be lying ! But ! I will never mention it again. I have new job and about to give it all I got like I did my last one."

Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old golfer parted ways with Henley after the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Henley himself shared the news on a social media platform. He wrote:

"Pretty tough news today. Grayson decided to 'go another direction' this coming year. I don’t think it was easy for him to tell me but it doesn’t change it for me. I’m back out on the curb looking for a bag for next year. One door closes another one will open like always."

Expand Tweet

Henley has joined Scott Gutschewski, and the pair will begin their journey with the American Express this week.

Murray will also feature on the playing field of the American Express Desert Classic, which begins Thursday, January 18, at La Quinta, California. He is also exempt from all the remaining signature events and the Players Championship. Besides, he has also qualified for the Masters Tournament for the first time in his career.

How did Grayson Murray perform in the 2022-23 season?

Here's a look at Grayson Murray's performances in the 2022–23 season:

PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT

The Honda Classic: CUT

Puerto Rico Open: T15

Corales Puntacana Championship: CUT

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 33

Mexico Open at Vidanta: CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

John Deere Classic: T6

Barbasol Championship: T7

Barracuda Championship: CUT

3M Open: T57

The RSM Classic: CUT

Korn Ferry Tour

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: T37

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: W/D

Veritex Bank Championship: T52

AdventHealth Championship: 1

Visit Knoxville Open: CUT

UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH: T3

Compliance Solutions Championship: T41

Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: T32

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: 64

Magnit Championship: CUT

Albertsons Boise Open: T26

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: 1

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: W/D