“Anytime you combine Vegas and Travis is going to be a good time” - Patrick Mahomes excited for Capital One’s The Match

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be stepping away from his conventional games for the weekend and instead pick up a new sport. Mahomes will be participating in Capital One’s The Match golf event for the second year running.

Patrick Mahomes will be teaming up with his partner Travis Kelce this year. The Match is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The pair will face off against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Speaking about the exciting tournament via ESPN, Mahomes said:

“It'll be cool to have two different sports go up against each other. I know them both pretty well so we can kind of talk some trash and do that type of stuff. And then anytime you combine Vegas and Travis is going to be a good time so I'm sure it'll be some good TV.”

Last year, Mahomes was partnered with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but lost to the pair of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce get ready for an NBA vs NFL showdown at the Match

Due to a busy season, Mahomes has not gotten time to practice his golf game. While Mahomes is now a seasoned veteran, it will be Kelce's first time playing at the golf event.

Speaking about his own golf game, Mahomes said:

“Going into the match last time I was playing bad golf and I played good out there so I'm just hoping I can have another one like that. So I'll play a little bit here and there. I have a charity golf tournament coming up, but other than that, we'll just get there and roll and see when the lights come on if I can respond.”

Patrick Mahomes said that Kelce can hit the ball 'quite far', though not always in a straight line:

“I think whenever we get out there he'll respond and we'll have a good chance, as good of a chance as they do to win that thing."

The Match is a renowned two-on-two celebrity golf match and this year it is going to have an exciting twist, with the event being an all-NBA vs NFL showdown. It is scheduled to begin on June 29 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

