“Anywhere from 10 to 20 people have asked to buy the RangeGoats”: Bubba Watson on interest in buying the LIV Golf team

Bubba Watson claims people have shown a lot of interest in buying his LIV Golf team, the RangeGoats. LIV has team play, something that the rest of the golf world doesn't have in most instances. There are captains of these teams and they can be bought and sold, which makes another way for the rebel tour to make money.

When asked, Watson, the current leader of this team, said he's seen a lot of interest in a potential sale.

"Anywhere from 10 to 20 people have asked to buy the RangeGoats. There was three in Singapore, and then after Singapore the floodgates opened, there was even more. There's been talk this week. I met with people this week. Yeah, there's quite a few," he said (via Golf Digest).

Thus far, no LIV team has been sold. This is something the PGA Tour doesn't have, so there's not a lot of precedent for a golf team being sold.

On the other hand, there are owners of the teams in Tiger Woods' TGL, but that hasn't started yet. While high-profile ownership groups are involved, there's been no sale yet. If the RangeGoats were to be sold, it would be a relative first for the sport.

Bubba Watson wants LIV major qualifiers

There's a lot of talk about the LIV situation. They were recently denied OWGR points after asking. It is notoriously difficult to make majors as an LIV Golf member and can be done only through existing exemptions or somehow qualifying by points, which as mentioned, do not tally on LIV.

Bubba Watson wants things to change

Bubba Watson isn't worried about the OWGR points, though he has echoed Phil Mickelson's take that there should be points. Watson believes major qualification is a much bigger issue.

Watson said (via ESPN):

"We shouldn't go after world ranking points. We should go after top 10, top 15 on the money list -- our points list on LIV should get into majors. Makes it easy. These guys are so good. The top 10 this year could play against anybody. You could make a U.S. team, you could make a European team, they could play with anybody, our top 10."

He continued:

"That's how you should get into majors, and I've been saying that forever. Forget points. Just go straight off the money list, try to get 10 people or 15 get in; trying to get more people, so 15."

The majors are not as difficult to get into on the PGA Tour. There are loads of exemptions for them, which is how there are so many in the field at the Masters, PGA Championship, and more.

It's not the case for LIV Golfers. Most of them are by points or performance. If LIV players cannot play on the Tour, they can't earn points or get in by performance. They're not banned, but it's not an easy road for them to get in. Bubba Watson would like to see that remedied as soon as possible.