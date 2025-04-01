"April 1st you dumba*s" - Tiger Woods' April Fool's prank turns costly for popular sports journalist who got trolled by fans

Tiger Woods just pranked the golf world, and noted sports journalist Jason Whitlock fell for it on April Fool's Day. The legendary golfer is recovering from Achilles surgery a couple of weeks ago, initially putting his Masters status in doubt.

He was removed from the field, but an April 1 update suggested he was back after a miraculous recovery. The golfer shared an update to his official social media channels, saying he was thrilled to be able to get on the course at Augusta National.

Golf fans, many of whom quickly noticed that it was April Fool's Day and that Woods was joking, piled onto Whitlock for failing to recognize the same and falling for the prank.

"I don't know who is dumber... You or Stephen A," one said.

"LMAO....... You do know what today is don't you?" another asked.

"Somehow... you're a bigger dumba*s than I already thought," one chimed in.

"You make your living on pretending to be brain damaged lol," another added.

"You’re as dumb as you look. Ya pinecone," one stated.

"Jason, you are impressively stupid," another said.

One fan did consider the idea that Whitlock might've also been trolling himself.

"Maybe Jason is playing chess while everyone else is playing Checkers," the fan said.

Either way, online users did not hold back when it came to Whitlock. The sometimes controversial FS1 host had over 100 replies to his response to Woods, the vast majority of them being brutal to Whitlock.

Is Tiger Woods playing the Masters after all?

Just recently, Tiger Woods' name was removed from the Masters field, making official what had been known since he ruptured his Achilles: he would not be playing this year.

Tiger Woods is not playing the Masters (Image via Imagn)

His consecutive made cuts streak would be temporarily paused, or would it? Woods then came back with an update of his own on April 1, seemingly confirming that he had recovered enough to play.

Woods stated in X post:

"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."

Of course, this is all fictional. Tiger Woods didn't do any of that and has not recovered enough. He may not play this year at all, let alone just a few weeks after undergoing surgery.

Woods had trouble walking the course for 18 holes multiple days in a row when he was at full strength last year, so doing so after surgery would be improbable at the very least. Woods, despite his elaborate prank, is not playing the 2025 Masters.

