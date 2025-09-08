Aramco Houston Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2M purse?

Nuria Iturrioz posted a 4-under 68 in the final round of the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 to claim her maiden Ladies European Tour title. She finished at 13-under to defeat Carlota Ciganda and Charley Hull by a two-stroke margin.
The purse for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 was $2 million and Iturrioz took $226,084 (€193,129.65) home as the winner's share. Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda each earned $113,042 (€96,564.83) for their runner-up finishes.
Aramco Houston Championship 2025 prize money payout explored
Here's a look at the payout for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025:
- WIN. Nuria Iturrioz - €193,129.65
- T2. Charley Hull - €96,564.83
- T2. Carlota Ciganda - €96,564.83
- 4. Shannon Tan - €57,938.90
- T5. Celine Boutier - €40,771.82
- T5. Perrine Delacour - €40,771.82
- T5. Nastasia Nadaud - €40,771.82
- T8. Chiara Tamburlini - €30,256.98
- T8. Darcey Harry - €30,256.98
- T8. Casandra Alexander - €30,256.98
- T8. Mimi Rhodes - €30,256.98
- T12. Alexandra Forsterling - €24,591.84
- T12. Alessandra Fanali - €24,591.84
- T12. Emma Spitz - €24,591.84
- T12. Luna Sobron Galmes - €24,591.84
- T12. Polly Mack - €24,591.84
- T17. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard - €20,922.38
- T17. Cara Gainer - €20,922.38
- T17. Manon De Roey - €20,922.38
- T17. Patricia Isabel Schmidt - €20,922.38
- T21. Annabell Fuller - €17,252.92
- T21. Trichat Cheenglab - €17,252.92
- T21. Dorthea Forbrigd - €17,252.92
- T21. Alessia Nobilio - €17,252.92
- T21. Ashley Lau - €17,252.92
- T21. April Angurasaranee - €17,252.92
- T21. Kristyna Napoleaova - €17,252.92
- T28. Muni He - €12,649.99
- T28. Olivia Cowan - €12,649.99
- T28. Klara Davidson Spilkova - €12,649.99
- T28. Leonie Harm - €12,649.99
- T28. Liz Young - €12,649.99
- T28. Danielle Kang - €12,649.99
- T28. Pia Babnik - €12,649.99
- T28. Amy Taylor - €12,649.99
- T36. Celine Herbin - €9,398.98
- T36. Daniela Darquea - €9,398.98
- T36. Kelsey Bennett - €9,398.98
- T36. Amelia Garvey - €9,398.98
- T36. Verena Gimmy - €9,398.98
- T36. Helen Briem - €9,398.98
- T36. Chloe Williams - €9,398.98
- T43. Eleanor Givens - €6,971.06
- T43. Ana Belac - €6,971.06
- T43. Lauren Walsh - €6,971.06
- T43. Moa Folke - €6,971.06
- T43. Kim Metraux - €6,971.06
- T43. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard - €6,971.06
- T43. Alice Hewson - €6,971.06
- T50. Pranavi Urs - €5,793.89
- T50. Anne Van Dam - €5,793.89
- T50. Agathe Sauzon - €5,793.89
- T53. Alison Lee - €4,860.43
- T53. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen - €4,860.43
- T53. Anna Huang - €4,860.43
- T53. Hannah Screen - €4,860.43
- 57. Billie-Jo Smith - €4,248.85
- T58. Sara Kouskova - €3,991.35
- T58. Adela Cernousek - €3,991.35
- T58. Maria Hernandez - €3,991.35
- 61. Lakareber Abe - €3,733.84
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti