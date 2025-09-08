Aramco Houston Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2M purse?

Nuria Iturrioz posted a 4-under 68 in the final round of the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 to claim her maiden Ladies European Tour title. She finished at 13-under to defeat Carlota Ciganda and Charley Hull by a two-stroke margin.

The purse for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 was $2 million and Iturrioz took $226,084 (€193,129.65) home as the winner's share. Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda each earned $113,042 (€96,564.83) for their runner-up finishes.

Aramco Houston Championship 2025 prize money payout explored

Here's a look at the payout for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025:

WIN. Nuria Iturrioz - €193,129.65

T2. Charley Hull - €96,564.83

T2. Carlota Ciganda - €96,564.83

4. Shannon Tan - €57,938.90

T5. Celine Boutier - €40,771.82

T5. Perrine Delacour - €40,771.82

T5. Nastasia Nadaud - €40,771.82

T8. Chiara Tamburlini - €30,256.98

T8. Darcey Harry - €30,256.98

T8. Casandra Alexander - €30,256.98

T8. Mimi Rhodes - €30,256.98

T12. Alexandra Forsterling - €24,591.84

T12. Alessandra Fanali - €24,591.84

T12. Emma Spitz - €24,591.84

T12. Luna Sobron Galmes - €24,591.84

T12. Polly Mack - €24,591.84

T17. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard - €20,922.38

T17. Cara Gainer - €20,922.38

T17. Manon De Roey - €20,922.38

T17. Patricia Isabel Schmidt - €20,922.38

T21. Annabell Fuller - €17,252.92

T21. Trichat Cheenglab - €17,252.92

T21. Dorthea Forbrigd - €17,252.92

T21. Alessia Nobilio - €17,252.92

T21. Ashley Lau - €17,252.92

T21. April Angurasaranee - €17,252.92

T21. Kristyna Napoleaova - €17,252.92

T28. Muni He - €12,649.99

T28. Olivia Cowan - €12,649.99

T28. Klara Davidson Spilkova - €12,649.99

T28. Leonie Harm - €12,649.99

T28. Liz Young - €12,649.99

T28. Danielle Kang - €12,649.99

T28. Pia Babnik - €12,649.99

T28. Amy Taylor - €12,649.99

T36. Celine Herbin - €9,398.98

T36. Daniela Darquea - €9,398.98

T36. Kelsey Bennett - €9,398.98

T36. Amelia Garvey - €9,398.98

T36. Verena Gimmy - €9,398.98

T36. Helen Briem - €9,398.98

T36. Chloe Williams - €9,398.98

T43. Eleanor Givens - €6,971.06

T43. Ana Belac - €6,971.06

T43. Lauren Walsh - €6,971.06

T43. Moa Folke - €6,971.06

T43. Kim Metraux - €6,971.06

T43. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard - €6,971.06

T43. Alice Hewson - €6,971.06

T50. Pranavi Urs - €5,793.89

T50. Anne Van Dam - €5,793.89

T50. Agathe Sauzon - €5,793.89

T53. Alison Lee - €4,860.43

T53. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen - €4,860.43

T53. Anna Huang - €4,860.43

T53. Hannah Screen - €4,860.43

57. Billie-Jo Smith - €4,248.85

T58. Sara Kouskova - €3,991.35

T58. Adela Cernousek - €3,991.35

T58. Maria Hernandez - €3,991.35

61. Lakareber Abe - €3,733.84

