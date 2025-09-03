Aramco Houston Championship Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 is set to start on Friday, September 5, at Golfcrest Country Club in Houston, Texas. The one-of-a-kind event on the Ladies European Tour will be played in both individual and team portions.

The 104 players in the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 field are divided into 26 different teams. The players will begin the first round action from the split tees at 8:30 am local time.

Team Gainer (Cara Gainer, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Annabel Wilson, Maria Hernandez) will be the first group of the day from Tee 1, while Team Kouskova (Sara Kouskova, Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, April Angurasaranee, Ana Belac) will simultaneously start from the tenth hole.

Charley Hull is back in action this week, and the Aramco Houston Championship is her first event since the Women's Open 2025. For the uninitiated, she was forced to pull out of the PIF London Championship last month due to an injury setback. Her team, featuring Billie-Jo Smith, Anna Huang, and Ayako Uehara, will begin from Hole 1 at 10:59 am local time.

Aramco Houston Championship Round 1 pairing explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Aramco Houston Championship Round 1 (all times local):

Hole 1

8:30 am: Team Gainer (Cara Gainer, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Annabel Wilson, Maria Hernandez)

8:42 am: Team Briem (Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Lydia Hall, Esme Hamilton)

8:54 am: Team Rhodes (Mimi Rhodes, Sara Byrne, Celine Herbin, Kristyna Napoleaova)

9:06 am: Team Alexander (Casandra Alexander, Nuria Iturrioz, Alessia Nobilio, Aunchisa Utama)

9:18 am: Team De Roey (Manon De Roey, Daniela Darquea, Polly Mack, Pranavi Urs)

9:30 am: Team Tamburlini (Chiara Tamburlini, Leonie Harm, Teresa Toscano, Blanca Fernandez)

9:47 am: Team Roussin-Bouchard (Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Maha Haddioui, Megan Dennis, Verena Gimmy)

9:59 am: Team Tan (Shannon Tan, Momoka Kobori, Danielle Kang, Agathe Sauzon)

10:11 am: Team Krauter (Aline Krauter, Muni He, Anna Magnusson, Smilla Tarning Soenderby)

10:23 am: Team Ciganda (Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Kemp, Dorthea Forbrigd, Lisa Pettersson)

10:35 am: Team Lee (Alison Lee, Ashley Lau, Hannah Gregg, Marta Sanz Barrio)

10:47 am: Team Boutier (Celine Boutier, Luna Sobron Galmes, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Magdalena Simmermacher)

10:59 am: Team Hull (Charley Hull, Billie-Jo Smith, Anna Huang, Ayako Uehara)

Hole 10

8:30 am: Team Kouskova (Sara Kouskova, Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, April Angurasaranee, Ana Belac)

8:42 am: Team Nadaud (Nastasia Nadaud, Kelsey Bennett, Liz Young, Kelsey Macdonald)

8:54 am: Team Spitz (Emma Spitz, Alexandra Forsterling, Thalia Martin, Ginnie Ding)

9:06 am: Team Arwefjall (Kajsa Arwefjall, Brianna Navarrosa, Lorna McClymont, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen)

9:18 am: Team Walsh (Lauren Walsh, Moa Folke, Sofie Bringner, Lakareber Abe)

9:30 am: Team Delacour (Perrine Delacour, Ariane Klotz, Eleanor Givens, Tina Mazarino)

9:47 am: Team Fuller (Annabell Fuller, Amelia Garvey, Natacha Host Husted, Alexandra Swayne)

9:59 am: Team Fuenfstueck (Laura Fuenfstueck, Rosie Davies, Vanessa Bouvet, Avani Prashanth)

10:11 am: Team Fanali (Alessandra Fanali, Pia Babnik, Trichat Cheenglab, Ursula Wikstrom)

10:23 am: Team Harry (Darcey Harry, Olivia Cowan, Virginia Elena Carta, Tvesa Malik)

10:35 am: Team Hewson (Alice Hewson, Adela Cernousek, Marianne Skarpnord, Chiara Noja)

10:47 am: Team Law (Bronte Law, Chloe Williams, Carolin Kauffmann, Anna Zanusso)

10:59 am: Team Van Dam (Anne Van Dam, Kim Metraux, Amy Taylor, Hannah Screen)

