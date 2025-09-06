Aramco Houston Championship Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

On Friday, September 5, Mimi Rhodes fired a 6-under 66 to take the first round lead at the Aramco Houston Championship. Nuria Iturrioz, Ashley Lau, Luna Sobron Galmes, and Anne Van Dam shared the fourth spot after shooting 4-under 68.

The second round of the Aramco Houston Championship will begin on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 am ET. Laura Fuenfstueck, Rosie Davies, Vanessa Bouvet, and Avani Prashanth will be the first group from tee 1, while Kajsa Arwefjall, Brianna Navarrosa, Lorna McClymont, and Cecilie Finne-Ipsen will simultaneously tee off from the tenth hole.

Charley Hull, who is sitting three strokes back, is paired with Billie-Jo Smith, Anna Huang, and Ayako Uehara for the Saturday round. The quartet will begin from the tenth tee at 8:30 am ET.

Aramco Houston Championship Round 2 tee times explored

Mimi Rhodes takes the lead at the Aramco Houston Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the pairings for the Aramco Houston Championship, Round 2 (all times ET):

Hole 1

7:30 am: Laura Fuenfstueck, Rosie Davies, Vanessa Bouvet, Avani Prashanth

Casandra Alexander, Nuria Iturrioz, Alessia Nobilio, Aunchisa Utama

Casandra Alexander, Nuria Iturrioz, Alessia Nobilio, Aunchisa Utama 7:54 am: Nastasia Nadaud, Kelsey Bennett, Liz Young, Kelsey Macdonald

Nastasia Nadaud, Kelsey Bennett, Liz Young, Kelsey Macdonald 8:06 am: Manon De Roey, Daniela Darquea, Polly Mack, Pranavi Urs

Manon De Roey, Daniela Darquea, Polly Mack, Pranavi Urs 8:18 am: Alessandra Fanali, Pia Babnik, Trichat Cheenglab, Ursula Wikstrom

Alessandra Fanali, Pia Babnik, Trichat Cheenglab, Ursula Wikstrom 8:30 am: Annabell Fuller, Amelia Garvey, Natacha Host Husted, Alexandra Swayne

Annabell Fuller, Amelia Garvey, Natacha Host Husted, Alexandra Swayne 8:47 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Maha Haddioui, Megan Dennis, Verena Gimmy

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Maha Haddioui, Megan Dennis, Verena Gimmy 8:59 am: Mimi Rhodes, Sara Byrne, Celine Herbin, Kristyna Napoleaova

Mimi Rhodes, Sara Byrne, Celine Herbin, Kristyna Napoleaova 9:11 am: Sara Kouskova, Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, April Angurasaranee, Ana Belac

Sara Kouskova, Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, April Angurasaranee, Ana Belac 9:23 am: Cara Gainer, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Annabel Wilson, Maria Hernandez

Cara Gainer, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Annabel Wilson, Maria Hernandez 9:35 am: Anne Van Dam, Kim Metraux, Amy Taylor, Hannah Screen

Anne Van Dam, Kim Metraux, Amy Taylor, Hannah Screen 9:47 am: Shannon Tan, Momoka Kobori, Danielle Kang, Agathe Sauzon

Shannon Tan, Momoka Kobori, Danielle Kang, Agathe Sauzon 9:59 am: Celine Boutier, Luna Sobron Galmes, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Magdalena Simmermacher

Hole 10

7:30 am: Kajsa Arwefjall, Brianna Navarrosa, Lorna McClymont, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen

Kajsa Arwefjall, Brianna Navarrosa, Lorna McClymont, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen 7:42 am: Bronte Law, Chloe Williams, Carolin Kauffmann, Anna Zanusso

Bronte Law, Chloe Williams, Carolin Kauffmann, Anna Zanusso 7:54 am: Alice Hewson, Adela Cernousek, Marianne Skarpnord, Chiara Noja

Alice Hewson, Adela Cernousek, Marianne Skarpnord, Chiara Noja 8:06 am: Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Kemp, Dorthea Forbrigd, Lisa Pettersson

Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Kemp, Dorthea Forbrigd, Lisa Pettersson 8:18 am: Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Lydia Hall, Esme Hamilton

Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Lydia Hall, Esme Hamilton 8:30 am: Charley Hull, Billie-Jo Smith, Anna Huang, Ayako Uehara

Charley Hull, Billie-Jo Smith, Anna Huang, Ayako Uehara 8:47 am: Aline Krauter, Muni He, Anna Magnusson, Smilla Tarning Soenderby

Aline Krauter, Muni He, Anna Magnusson, Smilla Tarning Soenderby 8:59 am: Perrine Delacour, Ariane Klotz, Eleanor Givens, Tina Mazarino

Perrine Delacour, Ariane Klotz, Eleanor Givens, Tina Mazarino 9:11 am: Lauren Walsh, Moa Folke, Sofie Bringner, Lakareber Abe

Lauren Walsh, Moa Folke, Sofie Bringner, Lakareber Abe 9:23 am: Chiara Tamburlini, Leonie Harm, Teresa Toscano, Blanca Fernandez

Chiara Tamburlini, Leonie Harm, Teresa Toscano, Blanca Fernandez 9:35 am: Emma Spitz, Alexandra Forsterling, Thalia Martin, Ginnie Ding

Emma Spitz, Alexandra Forsterling, Thalia Martin, Ginnie Ding 9:47 am: Alison Lee, Ashley Lau, Hannah Gregg, Marta Sanz Barrio

Alison Lee, Ashley Lau, Hannah Gregg, Marta Sanz Barrio 9:59 am: Darcey Harry, Olivia Cowan, Virginia Elena Carta, Tvesa Malik

