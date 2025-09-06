Aramco Houston Championship Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

On Friday, September 5, Mimi Rhodes fired a 6-under 66 to take the first round lead at the Aramco Houston Championship. Nuria Iturrioz, Ashley Lau, Luna Sobron Galmes, and Anne Van Dam shared the fourth spot after shooting 4-under 68.
The second round of the Aramco Houston Championship will begin on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 am ET. Laura Fuenfstueck, Rosie Davies, Vanessa Bouvet, and Avani Prashanth will be the first group from tee 1, while Kajsa Arwefjall, Brianna Navarrosa, Lorna McClymont, and Cecilie Finne-Ipsen will simultaneously tee off from the tenth hole.
Charley Hull, who is sitting three strokes back, is paired with Billie-Jo Smith, Anna Huang, and Ayako Uehara for the Saturday round. The quartet will begin from the tenth tee at 8:30 am ET.
Aramco Houston Championship Round 2 tee times explored
Here's a look at the pairings for the Aramco Houston Championship, Round 2 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 7:30 am: Laura Fuenfstueck, Rosie Davies, Vanessa Bouvet, Avani Prashanth
- 7:42 am: Casandra Alexander, Nuria Iturrioz, Alessia Nobilio, Aunchisa Utama
- 7:54 am: Nastasia Nadaud, Kelsey Bennett, Liz Young, Kelsey Macdonald
- 8:06 am: Manon De Roey, Daniela Darquea, Polly Mack, Pranavi Urs
- 8:18 am: Alessandra Fanali, Pia Babnik, Trichat Cheenglab, Ursula Wikstrom
- 8:30 am: Annabell Fuller, Amelia Garvey, Natacha Host Husted, Alexandra Swayne
- 8:47 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Maha Haddioui, Megan Dennis, Verena Gimmy
- 8:59 am: Mimi Rhodes, Sara Byrne, Celine Herbin, Kristyna Napoleaova
- 9:11 am: Sara Kouskova, Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, April Angurasaranee, Ana Belac
- 9:23 am: Cara Gainer, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Annabel Wilson, Maria Hernandez
- 9:35 am: Anne Van Dam, Kim Metraux, Amy Taylor, Hannah Screen
- 9:47 am: Shannon Tan, Momoka Kobori, Danielle Kang, Agathe Sauzon
- 9:59 am: Celine Boutier, Luna Sobron Galmes, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Magdalena Simmermacher
Hole 10
- 7:30 am: Kajsa Arwefjall, Brianna Navarrosa, Lorna McClymont, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen
- 7:42 am: Bronte Law, Chloe Williams, Carolin Kauffmann, Anna Zanusso
- 7:54 am: Alice Hewson, Adela Cernousek, Marianne Skarpnord, Chiara Noja
- 8:06 am: Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Kemp, Dorthea Forbrigd, Lisa Pettersson
- 8:18 am: Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Lydia Hall, Esme Hamilton
- 8:30 am: Charley Hull, Billie-Jo Smith, Anna Huang, Ayako Uehara
- 8:47 am: Aline Krauter, Muni He, Anna Magnusson, Smilla Tarning Soenderby
- 8:59 am: Perrine Delacour, Ariane Klotz, Eleanor Givens, Tina Mazarino
- 9:11 am: Lauren Walsh, Moa Folke, Sofie Bringner, Lakareber Abe
- 9:23 am: Chiara Tamburlini, Leonie Harm, Teresa Toscano, Blanca Fernandez
- 9:35 am: Emma Spitz, Alexandra Forsterling, Thalia Martin, Ginnie Ding
- 9:47 am: Alison Lee, Ashley Lau, Hannah Gregg, Marta Sanz Barrio
- 9:59 am: Darcey Harry, Olivia Cowan, Virginia Elena Carta, Tvesa Malik