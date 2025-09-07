Aramco Houston Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

On Saturday, September 6, Carlota Ciganda fired an 8-under 64 in the second round of the Aramco Houston Championship. Following the second round, the Spaniard has a one-shot lead over fellow countrywoman Nuria Iturrioz, who shot 5-under 67.

The third round of the Aramco Houston Championship will begin on Sunday, September 7 at 8:10 am ET. The final round will also be played in split tees, with Annabell Fuller, Trichat Cheenglab, and Dorthea Forbrigd beginning from the first hole, while Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Muni He, and Celine Herbin tee off from the tenth.

The leader group featuring Mimi Rhodes, Nuria Iturrioz, and Carlota Ciganda will resume play from the first tee at 10:58 am ET. Charley Hull, who is four shots behind, will begin the third round at 10:34 am ET alongside Perrine Delacour and Polly Mack.

Aramco Houston Championship Round 3 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Aramco Houston Championship Round 3 (all times ET):

Hole 1

9:10 am - Annabell Fuller (ENG), Trichat Cheenglab (THA), Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR)

- Annabell Fuller (ENG), Trichat Cheenglab (THA), Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR) 9:22 am - Pranavi Urs (IND), Daniela Darquea (ECU), Olivia Cowan (GER)

- Pranavi Urs (IND), Daniela Darquea (ECU), Olivia Cowan (GER) 9:34 am - Alexandra Forsterling (GER), Anne Van Dam (NED), Leonie Harm (GER)

- Alexandra Forsterling (GER), Anne Van Dam (NED), Leonie Harm (GER) 9:46 am - Cara Gainer (ENG), Alessia Nobilio (ITA), Darcey Harry (WAL)

- Cara Gainer (ENG), Alessia Nobilio (ITA), Darcey Harry (WAL) 9:58 am - Ashley Lau (MAS), Danielle Kang (USA), Emma Spitz (AUT)

- Ashley Lau (MAS), Danielle Kang (USA), Emma Spitz (AUT) 10:10 am - Amy Taylor (ENG), Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER), Helen Briem (GER)

- Amy Taylor (ENG), Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER), Helen Briem (GER) 10:22 am - Casandra Alexander (RSA), Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP), Celine Boutier (FRA)

- Casandra Alexander (RSA), Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP), Celine Boutier (FRA) 10:34 am - Perrine Delacour (FRA), Charley Hull (ENG), Polly Mack (GER)

- Perrine Delacour (FRA), Charley Hull (ENG), Polly Mack (GER) 10:46 am - Nastasia Nadaud (FRA), April Angurasaranee (THA), Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE)

- Nastasia Nadaud (FRA), April Angurasaranee (THA), Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 10:58 am - Mimi Rhodes (ENG), Nuria Iturrioz (ESP), Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

Hole 10

9:10 am - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA), Muni He (CHN), Celine Herbin (FRA)

- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA), Muni He (CHN), Celine Herbin (FRA) 9:22 am - Eleanor Givens (ENG), Ana Belac (SLO), Klara Davidson Spilkova (CZE)

- Eleanor Givens (ENG), Ana Belac (SLO), Klara Davidson Spilkova (CZE) 9:34 am - Chiara Tamburlini (SUI), Alison Lee (USA), Kelsey Bennett (AUS)

- Chiara Tamburlini (SUI), Alison Lee (USA), Kelsey Bennett (AUS) 9:46 am - Liz Young (ENG), Manon De Roey (BEL), Alessandra Fanali (ITA)

- Liz Young (ENG), Manon De Roey (BEL), Alessandra Fanali (ITA) 9:58 am - Pia Babnik (SLO), Amelia Garvey (NZL), Verena Gimmy (GER)

- Pia Babnik (SLO), Amelia Garvey (NZL), Verena Gimmy (GER) 10:10 am - Sara Kouskova (CZE), Shannon Tan (SIN), Agathe Sauzon (FRA)

- Sara Kouskova (CZE), Shannon Tan (SIN), Agathe Sauzon (FRA) 10:22 am - Adela Cernousek (FRA), Billie-Jo Smith (ENG), Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen (DEN)

- Adela Cernousek (FRA), Billie-Jo Smith (ENG), Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen (DEN) 10:34 am - Lauren Walsh (IRL), Moa Folke (SWE), Maria Hernandez (ESP)

- Lauren Walsh (IRL), Moa Folke (SWE), Maria Hernandez (ESP) 10:46 am - Kim Metraux (SUI), Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (AUS), Chloe Williams (WAL)

- Kim Metraux (SUI), Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (AUS), Chloe Williams (WAL) 10:58 am - Alice Hewson (ENG), Anna Huang (CAN)

- Alice Hewson (ENG), Anna Huang (CAN) 11:10 am - Lakareber Abe (USA), Hannah Screen (ENG)

