Aramco Saudi Ladies International increases purse to match men's prize 

For the first time in golf history, Aramco Saudi Ladies International will feature a $5 million purse in the 2023 tournament, making it equal to the men's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour.

The tournament is scheduled from February 16 to 19 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. Around 120 players from the Rolex Ranking, LET, and sponsor exemptions will compete to win $750,000.

LET CEO Alexandra Armas said it would be a landmark moment. She said:

"The increased purse for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF is a landmark moment for our tour and women's sport globally."

She went on to say:

"It will allow the tournament to grow in every way, from its purpose and impact on social change to the delivery of exceptional experiences for fans to all young women that golf is for them, and they can pursue the sport as a passion and as a career."

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament, presented by PIF, will take place for the fourth consecutive year as part of the renewed contract between Golf Saudi and LET.

Since the tournament's inauguration, thousands of women have shown more interest in golf and have committed to the game. Female golfers will have more opportunities to develop their careers due to equal pay.

In fact, with the opening of the Ladies First Club in Saudi Arabia, 1000 young girls enrolled to learn golf. The club's goal is to connect more than a million women to golf by the end of 2030

Aramco Saudi Ladies International Tournament - An overview

Aramco Saudi Ladies International is a professional golf tournament that started in 2020. Three successful seasons have been hosted on Saudi Arabia's golf courses.

The inaugural season was won by Danish golfer Emily Kristine Pedersen, who beat England's Georgia Hall. In the second season held at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, former World No. 1 golfer Lydia Ko registered her victory with a margin of five strokes. Atthaya Thitikul bagged the second position.

In 2022, Georgia Hall clinched the trophy and took home €135,547 in prize money. Swedish golfer Johanna Gustavsson and Czech Republic star Kristyna Napoleaova bagged the runner-up position.

After the conclusion of three successful seasons, Aramco Saudi Ladies International was renewed for another season with an increase in prize money.

Golf Saudi deputy chairman and CEO Majed Al Sorour expressed his excitement about the new purse for the championship and said:

"We are delighted to offer women equal prize money to the men from 2023 as part of our ambitious plans to attract the world's best players and inspire homegrown talents."

He further added:

"It's hugely exciting to unveil a five-fold increase in the prize fund, and this only highlights our desire to help to raise the profile of women's golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve."

It was a revolutionary decision for the sport, as all eyes are now on the Aramco Saudi Ladies International Tournament 2023.

