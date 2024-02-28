“Are you absolutely kidding me? It's embarrassing” - PGA Tour winner criticizes Talor Gooch over Rory McIlroy Masters

Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate had quite a lot to say about LIV Golfer Talor Gooch's controversial comments regarding the Masters and Rory McIlroy.

Talor Gooch recently said that if Rory McIlroy were to win the Masters this year, it would come with quite a big asterisk because the best players in the world wouldn't be on the field.

The comment seems to have landed Talor Gooch in quite a bit of hot water, and Rocco Mediate did not hesitate to give his opinion either. Speaking via Golf Magic, Mediate explained:

"Everybody that belongs in The Masters, all the past champions that are on LIV are playing. Is it because he's not in? What has he ever done? What has he ever done?! Are you absolutely kidding me? It's embarrassing."

Mediate pointed out that all golfers, even those playing on LIV Golf, who fulfill the criteria to play at the Masters will be present. Mediate said that the comment was rather unnecessary and even called for LIV to tell Talor Gooch to stop.

"So he's won one tournament on the PGA Tour does that mean he can count that whenever the hell that was? No one cares. So please, he just needs to be quiet, go about his business, take all his money," he added.

Talor Gooch legitimacy of Rory McIlroy's potential grand slam if he were to win 2024 Masters

Talor Gooch has recently gone on to criticize the Masters, saying that there are not enough spots available for LIV Golfers to be a part of the field. He also said that if Rory McIlroy could win the Masters this year and complete his golf grand slam, it might not be legitimate.

According to Sky Sports, Gooch said:

"If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his [Career] Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there's just going to be an asterisk. It's just the reality. I think everybody wins whenever the majors figure out a way to get the best players in the world there."

Gooch also pointed out that the likes of Joaquin Niemann had to play tournaments outside of LIV Golf in order to qualify for the Masters. He said that in the current scenario, the major tournaments do not seem to be favoring LIV Golf and hoped that it would change in the future.