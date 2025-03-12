Are LIV Golfers playing at The Players Championship 2025? Eligibility explored

The Players Championship is a PGA Tour event. Often dubbed men’s golf’s ‘fifth major’, it is a flagship event contested by the circuit’s big names. The event at TPC Sawgrass this year will see a whopping 48 of the world’s top 50-ranked golfers competing. However, LIV Golfers remain banned from playing in the event.

For the unversed, golfers who jumped ships from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf are banned from partaking in any event run by the American circuit. Notably, the Saudi-backed circuit players are allowed to compete at all four major championships, including the Masters. However, The Players Championship does not allow names from the breakaway tour roster to compete as it remains a signature event of the PGA.

It is pertinent to note that the restrictions are expected to continue until a deal for the ‘reunification’ of men’s golf is made by the PGA and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns LIV Golf. Owing to the existing rules, reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, and former Masters champion Jon Rahm, among others, can only spectate the event.

The Players Championship’s 2022 champion Cameron Smith, 2014 champ Martin Kaymer, 2008 winner Sergio Garcia and 2007 winner Phil Mickelson are among other LIV Golfers who sit the PGA Tour contest out.

Who is playing in The Players Championship 2025?

The Players Championship 2025 will see a stacked 144-player field, including 48 of the world's top 50 golfers, compete for a whopping $25,000,000 prize purse. The event is being headlined by the likes of two-time defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, alongside World No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele.

Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, and 2021 champion Justin Thomas are among other big names to watch at TPC Sawgrass this weekend. It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods will sit out of the contest due to injury.

Listed below is the complete player field for The Players Championship 2025:

Byeong Hun An

Ludvig Aberg

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan III

Bud Cauley

Will Chandler

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

K.H Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

C.T Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T Poston

Aldrich Potgeiter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

J.J Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

More details on the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

