Nick Dunlap created waves in the golf world recently, becoming the first amateur since 1991 to win a pro tournament as he claimed victory at the 2024 American Express. Starting his season off with a bang, the 20-year-old became the second youngest golfer to win on the PGA Tour in almost a century.

Nick Dunlap was leading going into day 4 of the tournament. He then fended of Christiaan Bezuidenhout to claim the American Express title by just one stroke. Following his victory, he immediately caught the eye of the golf world, as well as of the pros.

Jon Rahm was quick to congratulate the youngster, calling it an "amazing accomplishment."

"What an amazing accomplishment by Nick Dunlap, stellar play and way to pull through under pressure to join a very selective group of players to win PGA tour events as an amateur! Great future ahead of this great talent! Congratulations," he tweeted.

This immediately raised questions amongst golf fans on whether Nick Dunlap would now be signing up for the LIV Series instead of turning pro on the PGA Tour. One fan said:

"Are you recruiting him to LIV?"

"Need to pick him up on your LIV team," another fan remarked.

"Trying to do some recruiting to fill out your team?" said a third fan.

Nick Dunlap announces the start of his pro career, leaves collegiate golf to commit to PGA Tour

With his win at the American Express, Dunlap became eligible to join the PGA Tour once he turned pro, anytime till 2026. He has also earned the right to compete in all the Majors and the Players Championship.

Dunlap has decided to take a leap and go professional, as he announced in a conference held at the University of Alabama. According to Sports Illustrated, Dunlap said:

"I truly do have the best team and I'm very grateful to say that. I mean that wholeheartedly, but at this time I do want to announce that I am turning professional. I'm accepting my PGA Tour membership and I'm going to debut in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am."

Dunlap would now make his appearance at the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-am Tournament, which would be held from February 1 to 4 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links course.