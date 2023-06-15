Are Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas buying Leeds United FC? All you need to know about the rumored golf/football crossover deal

Rickie Fowler has shown interest in investing in the soccer club Leeds United Football Club following the club's takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

While speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the US Open 2023, Fowler revealed that he, along with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, was trying to buy stakes in Leeds United.

Fowler informed Sky Sports that since talks were still in the final stage, he wasn't technically the part owner of Leeds United yet.

He said:

"There’s the group that’s moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, JT [Thomas] and Jordan [Spieth], so potentially we’ll be a part of it."

Jordan Spieth was seen making the trademark Leeds Salute along with Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie Billy Foster during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March.

For the uninitiated, Foster is a big Leeds United fan. When asked if Foster was behind convincing the trio to show interest in the LUFC deal, Fowler replied:

"He[Foster] didn't know about it from the start. But we told him after knowing he is a huge Leeds United supporter. It's cool to have those opportunities. I know we are looking into it. It will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we will continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out Billy."

LUFC was relegated from the top division after a poor 2022–23 season. Fowler was quoted as saying via Sky Sports:

"Obviously they got relegated, but to be able to go to a Premier League game, Champions League. I feel like, obviously you call it football over there, we call it soccer here… it's a massive sport."

He added:

"I feel like it's continuing to get bigger in the States, but still since I haven't been to a game I don't have the true appreciation until I've actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy."

When will Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas tee off at the US Open 2023, Day 1?

The 2023 US Open is set to take place from June 15 to 18 at Los Angels Country Club's North Course.

For the first two rounds at the US Open 2023, Rickie Fowler is paired with Justin Rose and Jason Day. He will tee off from the hole 10th at 8:02 am PDT on Thursday, June 15.

Justin Thomas is paired with Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. The trio will start the play from hole 1 at 7:40 am PDT. The two times PGA Championship winner has struggled with his form this season. This year, he failed to make a cut at the Masters followed by a T65 finish at PGA Championship.

The 2015 US Open winner Jordan Spieth is grouped with Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay. They will tee off at 1:43 pm PDT on hole 10. Since finishing T9 in 2018, Spieth hasn't been able to finish in the top 10. This year, he finished T4 at the Augusta National followed by T29 at the PGA Championship.

