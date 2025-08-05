"Aren’t we trying to build stars?" - Insider slams PGA Tour broadcast for ignoring star amateur Jackson Koivun at the Wyndham Championship

Golf insider Dan Rapaport slammed PGA Tour broadcasts for ignoring Jackson Koivun at the Wyndham Championship 2025. The amateur golfer was impressive with his game at last week's event. He finished in a tie for fifth place with Chris Kirk and Aaron Rai.Rapaport opened up about Koivun's performance in his weekly podcast, Dan on Golf. He slammed the Tour broadcast for not showing more coverage of the amateur golfer. He said:&quot;Tied for 5th last week at the Wyndham Championship. The broadcast barely showed him, which I thought was negligence. Aren’t we trying to build stars, right? We’ve got another sort of Luke Clanton situation on our hands.&quot; (0:35 onwards)&quot;We talked about this a little bit on the watch along. If there’s one person I would switch places with in golf right now, it might be Jackson Koivun/ You’re going to the PGA Tour. You get to play the U.S. Amateur at Olympic Club next week. You get to play the Walker Cup at Cypress. Then you go back to Auburn, which is a pretty damn cool place,&quot; he added. The 2025 Wyndham Championship concluded with its finale on Sunday, August 3. Cameron Young won his maiden PGA tournament. He registered a six-stroke win in the game over Mac Meissner. Alex Noren was also impressive with his game and tied for third with Mark Hubbard.It was the sixth event for Jackson Koivun to play on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started the outing at the Farmers Insurance Open with a T56 finish and then recorded a T48 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also competed at the US Open this season but missed the cut after two back-to-back rounds of 72 and 76.However, before the Wyndham Championship, he played at the John Deere Classic and the ISCO Championship, where he recorded T11 and T6 finishes, respectively.Jackson Koivun opens up about his performance at the Wyndham Championship 2025Koivun had a phenomenal outing at the Wyndham Championship 2025. He started the game with an opening round of 68 and then carded the next round of 66. He played the round of 65 on Saturday, followed by the finale of 67.On Sunday, he started the game with a birdie on the first tee hole, followed by two more birdies on the front nine. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he made two bogeys and two birdies.In the post-round press conference, Jackson Koivun opens up about his performance. He said (via Tee Scripts):&quot;It felt great. It's a little stressful coming down the stretch. Made a couple really, really good putts. Just happy with the way I played. Didn't really have my best stuff today, but really, really scrambled and managed well and I'm really happy with the finish.&quot;As Jackson Koivun is an amateur, despite having a good finish, he did not receive any prize money. Young was awarded $1.4 million for his win in the tournament.