Arjun Atwal's resilience shines in senior PGA tour debut

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal displayed determination and resilience as he shot a commendable 72 in his maiden season on the Senior PGA Tour for players over 50 years old. Competing in the Kaulig Companies Championship in Ohio, Atwal found himself in a respectable tied-29th position after the first round.

Leading the field were Steve Stricker and Harrison Frazar, both of whom carded impressive five-under 65 scores. Meanwhile, Atwal overcame an early setback with a double bogey on the first hole and managed to steady his game to finish at two-over 72.

Throughout the round, Atwal showcased his ability to bounce back from adversity. Following the double bogey, he responded with three pairs of birdies and bogeys on consecutive holes, demonstrating his resilience and skill. Notably, Atwal holds the distinction of being the only Indian golfer to secure a victory on the PGA Tour, having triumphed at the 2010 Wyndham Championship.

This tournament marked Atwal's fourth major appearance on the Senior Tour. Before the current tournament, Atwal had achieved a T-11 finish at the Invited Celebrity Classic. Additionally, he secured a T-49 finish at the Senior PGA, which is recognized as one of the significant events on the Senior Tour.

Joining Atwal on the leaderboard was rookie Stewart Cink, who is participating in only his second event on the PGA Tour Champions. Cink produced an impressive four-under 66 to secure a strong third-place position.

Bernhard Langer and Jerry Kelly start strong at Kaulig Companies Championship

Bernhard Langer, a golf legend with 46 PGA TOUR Champions victories, opened the Kaulig Companies Championship with a one-over 71, placing tied 20th. He had previously won the championship three times in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Langer began strongly, scoring three-under on his first five holes, but faced challenges with four bogeys in the remaining 13 holes.

Sharing the same position with Langer is Jerry Kelly, a two-time winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship in 2020 and 2022. Kelly also started his campaign with a one-over 71, showcasing his competitive skills on the course.

The Kaulig Companies Championship holds significant importance as one of the major events on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. The Kaulig Companies Championship draws some of the biggest names in senior golf. Among them is Bernhard Langer, a World Golf Hall of Fame member who impressively continues to exhibit his prowess even at this stage of his career.