Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 Day 4 weather forecast: Will wind be a factor in Bay Hill on Sunday?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is taking place at the Bay Hill, will experience wind speed around 24 km/hr SW. The temperature will be 29 degrees, and the precipitation will be 7%. The wind gusts will be 37 km/h in the daytime with 29% cloud cover. Here's the detailed breakdown of the weather conditions in the daytime:

RealFeel: 29°

RealFeel Shade: 27°

Max UV Index: 7 High

Wind: SW at 24 km/h

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 7%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 29%

At night, the temperature will be 20 degrees with wind speed at 13 km/h SSW. The wind gusts are 22 km/h, and the rate of precipitation will be 87%. The probability of thunderstorms is 52%, and the cloud cover is 90%. Here's the entire breakdown of Sunday's weather conditions in the night:

RealFeel: 17°

Wind: SSW at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 87%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 52%

Precipitation: 5.8 mm

Rain: 5.8 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 3

Hours of Rain: 3

Cloud Cover: 90%

What are the tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will start on Sunday, and Xander Schauffele will tee off first at 9:15 am. Next to him, Sam Stevens and J.T. Poston will tee off at 9:25 am. Collin Morikawa and Russell Henley are the last golfers to tee off at 1:45 pm. Here's the full list of tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the PGA Tour signature event (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

9:15 a.m.: Xander Schauffele

9:25 a.m.: Sam Stevens and J.T. Poston

9:35 a.m.: Max McGreevy and Eric Cole

9:45 a.m.: Adam Hadwin and Ludvig Åberg

9:55 a.m.: Brian Harman and Patrick Cantlay

10:05 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda and Sam Burns

10:20 a.m.: Austin Eckroat and Jackson Koivun (a)

10:30 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama and Denny McCarthy

10:40 a.m.: Will Zalatoris and J.J. Spaun

10:50 a.m.: Ben Griffin and Chris Kirk

11:00 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers and Lucas Glover

11:15 a.m.: Sungjae Im and Keegan Bradley

11:25 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman and Adam Scott

11:35 a.m.: Nick Taylor and Max Greyserman

11:45 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick

11:55 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes and Justin Thomas

12:10 p.m.: Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim

12:20 p.m.: Daniel Berger and Byeong Hun An

12:30 p.m.: Justin Rose and Wyndham Clark

12:40 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Scottie Scheffler

12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre and Rory McIlroy

1:05 p.m.: Shane Lowry and Aaron Rai

1:15 p.m.: Andrew Novak and Sepp Straka

1:25 p.m.: Michael Kim and Tony Finau

1:35 p.m.: Corey Conners and Jason Day

1:45 p.m.: Collin Morikawa and Russell Henley

