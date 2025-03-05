Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 past winners: List of last 15 years winners explored ft. Tiger Woods

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place this week, along with the Puerto Rico Open, from March 6 to 9. But unlike the Puerto Rico Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is a signature event on the PGA Tour roster, and thus, it'll boast a 72-player field with a purse of $20 million.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of 15 under. He was five shots ahead of Wyndham Clark. The 2023 edition was triumphed by Kurt Kitayama with a score of 9 under, and he was one shot ahead of Harris English. Scheffler also won the 2022 tournament, and at that time, he was one shot ahead of Viktor Hovland with 5 under.

Here's the entire list of the Arnold Palmer Invitational winners for the last fifteen years:

Ad

Trending

2024: Scottie Scheffler- 15 under

2023: Kurt Kitayama- 9 under

2022: Scottie Scheffler- 5 under

2021: Bryson DeChambeau- 11 under

2020: Tyrrell Hatton- 4 under

2019: Francesco Molinari- 12 under

2018: Rory McIlroy- 18 under

2017: Marc Leishman- 11 under

2016: Jason Day- 17 under

2015: Matt Every- 19 under

2014: Matt Every- 13 under

2013: Tiger Woods- 13 under

2012: Tiger Woods- 13 under

2011: Martin Laird- 8 under

2010: Ernie Els- 11 under

Who is playing in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2024 PGA Championship and The Open Championship Winner Xander Schauffele, World No. 5 Collin Morikawa, and more.

Ad

Here's the field for 2025:

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Nick Taylor

Maverick McNealy

Harris English

Joe Highsmith

J.J. Spaun

Brian Campbell

Michael Kim

Patrick Rodgers

Daniel Berger

Sam Stevens

Aldrich Potgieter

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Griffin

Isaiah Salinda

Max McGreevy

Rafael Campos

Mackenzie Hughes

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

Jackson Koivun

Tom Kim

Nico Echavarria

Jhonattan Vegas

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback