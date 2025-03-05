Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 past winners: List of last 15 years winners explored ft. Tiger Woods

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place this week, along with the Puerto Rico Open, from March 6 to 9. But unlike the Puerto Rico Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is a signature event on the PGA Tour roster, and thus, it'll boast a 72-player field with a purse of $20 million.
Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of 15 under. He was five shots ahead of Wyndham Clark. The 2023 edition was triumphed by Kurt Kitayama with a score of 9 under, and he was one shot ahead of Harris English. Scheffler also won the 2022 tournament, and at that time, he was one shot ahead of Viktor Hovland with 5 under.
Here's the entire list of the Arnold Palmer Invitational winners for the last fifteen years:
- 2024: Scottie Scheffler- 15 under
- 2023: Kurt Kitayama- 9 under
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler- 5 under
- 2021: Bryson DeChambeau- 11 under
- 2020: Tyrrell Hatton- 4 under
- 2019: Francesco Molinari- 12 under
- 2018: Rory McIlroy- 18 under
- 2017: Marc Leishman- 11 under
- 2016: Jason Day- 17 under
- 2015: Matt Every- 19 under
- 2014: Matt Every- 13 under
- 2013: Tiger Woods- 13 under
- 2012: Tiger Woods- 13 under
- 2011: Martin Laird- 8 under
- 2010: Ernie Els- 11 under
Who is playing in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?
The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2024 PGA Championship and The Open Championship Winner Xander Schauffele, World No. 5 Collin Morikawa, and more.
Here's the field for 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
- Nick Taylor
- Maverick McNealy
- Harris English
- Joe Highsmith
- J.J. Spaun
- Brian Campbell
- Michael Kim
- Patrick Rodgers
- Daniel Berger
- Sam Stevens
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Griffin
- Isaiah Salinda
- Max McGreevy
- Rafael Campos
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Min Woo Lee
- Justin Rose
- Jackson Koivun
- Tom Kim
- Nico Echavarria
- Jhonattan Vegas