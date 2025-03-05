  • home icon
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 past winners: List of last 15 years winners explored ft. Tiger Woods

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Mar 05, 2025 12:55 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods - Source: Getty Images

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place this week, along with the Puerto Rico Open, from March 6 to 9. But unlike the Puerto Rico Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is a signature event on the PGA Tour roster, and thus, it'll boast a 72-player field with a purse of $20 million.

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of 15 under. He was five shots ahead of Wyndham Clark. The 2023 edition was triumphed by Kurt Kitayama with a score of 9 under, and he was one shot ahead of Harris English. Scheffler also won the 2022 tournament, and at that time, he was one shot ahead of Viktor Hovland with 5 under.

Here's the entire list of the Arnold Palmer Invitational winners for the last fifteen years:

  • 2024: Scottie Scheffler- 15 under
  • 2023: Kurt Kitayama- 9 under
  • 2022: Scottie Scheffler- 5 under
  • 2021: Bryson DeChambeau- 11 under
  • 2020: Tyrrell Hatton- 4 under
  • 2019: Francesco Molinari- 12 under
  • 2018: Rory McIlroy- 18 under
  • 2017: Marc Leishman- 11 under
  • 2016: Jason Day- 17 under
  • 2015: Matt Every- 19 under
  • 2014: Matt Every- 13 under
  • 2013: Tiger Woods- 13 under
  • 2012: Tiger Woods- 13 under
  • 2011: Martin Laird- 8 under
  • 2010: Ernie Els- 11 under

Who is playing in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2024 PGA Championship and The Open Championship Winner Xander Schauffele, World No. 5 Collin Morikawa, and more.

Here's the field for 2025:

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Russell Henley
  • Adam Scott
  • Sungjae Im
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Shane Lowry
  • Sam Burns
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Justin Thomas
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Billy Horschel
  • Tony Finau
  • Aaron Rai
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Chris Kirk
  • Sepp Straka
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Tom Hoge
  • Brian Harman
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Jason Day
  • Davis Thompson
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Cam Davis
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Corey Conners
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • J.T. Poston
  • Thomas Detry
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Cameron Young
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Max Homa
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Max Greyserman
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Eric Cole
  • Nick Taylor
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Harris English
  • Joe Highsmith
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Brian Campbell
  • Michael Kim
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Daniel Berger
  • Sam Stevens
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Ben Griffin
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Max McGreevy
  • Rafael Campos
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Justin Rose
  • Jackson Koivun
  • Tom Kim
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Jhonattan Vegas

