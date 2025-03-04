Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 Power Rankings: Rory McIlroy beats Scottie Scheffler to top the list

Rory McIlroy has edged out Scottie Scheffler to claim the top spot in the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The top two players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) lead the rankings for the upcoming Signature Event of the season.

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to take place from Thursday, March 6, to Sunday, March 9, at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. As a Signature Event, it will feature a star-studded field with the best golfers in action this week.

In this article, we look at the power rankings for this year's showdown at Bay Hill.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 Power Rankings explored

1) Rory McIlroy

PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy has made the cut in all his starts at Bay Hill, including a win in 2018. He also finished as a runner-up a couple of years ago, which marked his sixth top-10 finish at this event.

Speaking of this season, the Northern Irishman has already claimed a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has won here in 2022 as well. However, he isn't at the top of the list, as he is still getting into his groove after returning from injury.

Speaking of recent form, Scheffler has registered two top-10 finishes in three starts, including a T3 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

3) Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image Source: Imagn)

Ludvig Aberg is making his first start since the win at the Genesis Invitational. Speaking of past performances, he has two top 25s at the Bay Hill.

4) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry at the Cognizant Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Shane Lowry is coming off a T11 finish at the Cognizant Classic. Speaking of past performances, he finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.

5) Russell Henley

Russell Henley at the Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Russell Henley has a few strong results at Bay Hill, including a T4 finish last year. Speaking of recent results, he has made three top-10 finishes this season.

6) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image Source: Getty)

Justin Thomas has made three top-10 finishes this season and is one of only four players to achieve this. He has played at Bay Hill just three times and has a T21 and T12 finish in his last two starts.

