"As far as I know, LIV will go into 2024" - Dustin Johnson expresses his views on the PGA Tour - LIV Golf deal

Dustin Johnson has had quite a positive outlook on the recent LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger. The alliance came as a shock to the golf world, including the pro golfers themselves. However as the new golf entity is ready to come into the picture soon, most pros are looking at the bigger picture.

With the new merger also came a lot of speculation. Several questioned whether the LIV Golf Series would continue to exist even after the alliance takes place. Dustin Johnson, however, is confident that the golf world will see LIV into 2024 with a full-fledged 14-tournament calender. Speaking about the merger, he said:

"As far as I know, LIV will go into 2024 and they're doing the schedule now. That's the plan but I can't answer really any further than that. I mean I've talked to the guys but yeah, as far as I know, it's going to 2024 and is going to be a full schedule just like we did this year."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Dustin Johnson comments on the PGA TOUR - PIF deal Dustin Johnson comments on the PGA TOUR - PIF deal 🚨Dustin Johnson comments on the PGA TOUR - PIF deal https://t.co/X9xPNCbDpC

Dustin Johnson looks forward to playing with the greats of golf from both tours

Dustin Johnson said that he had talked to the head of PIF himself, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, about LIV Golf existing in the future. Dustin Johnson also said that he looks forward to joining hands with the PGA Tour and playing golf with the greats of the sport.

"I just hope we can get all the best players playing at the same time at golf tournaments. Obviously it's a little split right now, but PGA Tour has great events and LIV has great events and to get everybody playing together would be fun and exciting."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, on the other hand, said that the board had not yet come to a definitive conclusion about the existence of LIV Golf in the future. The overall goal for the agreement between the Tours is primarily to advance the game of golf in the long run.

“We're in a framework agreement. We haven't concluded the definitive agreement. I have not had the opportunity that I'm going to have to conduct a comprehensive empirical evaluation. I don't want to make any statements or make any predictions."

